Shashank director says he met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, ‘hinted’ at film: ‘Don’t know why they have reacted in this manner’

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:16 IST

Sanoj Mishra, the director of Shashank, is surprised by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s objection to the film. Shashank is inspired by the late actor’s life and is ‘based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sanoj said that he visited Sushant’s family in Patna and ‘hinted’ that he was planning a film on the case. “I don’t know why they have reacted in this manner. Because when this incident had happened I had visited them in Patna and hinted that I was planning to make a film on it. That was not the time when I could ask them to give me something in writing because they were facing a tragic loss,” he said.

Claiming that he announced the film in Patna and began working on it after coming back to Mumbai, Sanoj said that the family did not object all this while.

Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia pic.twitter.com/lRlzsdExTS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 28, 2020

Sanoj said that the family’s boycott of Shashank was ‘troublesome’ for him. “I am planning to go to Patna again and meet them to speak about this. I will inform them what my movie is about and ask them the reason for boycotting it. I would like to clear everything with them,” he said. He added that he is ‘standing with Sushant’ and would like to ‘give a good social message’ through the film.

Last month, Shashank, starring Aarya Babbar in the lead role, was announced and the first-look posters were shared online. The film, which will go on floors on December 26, will be shot in Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet announcing the film and wrote, “Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia.”

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, “No film, no TV series, no book can be made without the written approval of Sushant’s family. The family has decided that if anyone wants to pursue such projects even after today, then they will be given legal notices.”

