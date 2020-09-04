e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shashank director says he met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, ‘hinted’ at film: ‘Don’t know why they have reacted in this manner’

Shashank director says he met Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna, ‘hinted’ at film: ‘Don’t know why they have reacted in this manner’

Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, who has announced a film titled Shashank on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, said that he is surprised by the family’s objection to it.

bollywood Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:16 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashank stars Aarya Babbar in the lead role.
Shashank stars Aarya Babbar in the lead role.
         

Sanoj Mishra, the director of Shashank, is surprised by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s objection to the film. Shashank is inspired by the late actor’s life and is ‘based on a young star’s mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sanoj said that he visited Sushant’s family in Patna and ‘hinted’ that he was planning a film on the case. “I don’t know why they have reacted in this manner. Because when this incident had happened I had visited them in Patna and hinted that I was planning to make a film on it. That was not the time when I could ask them to give me something in writing because they were facing a tragic loss,” he said.

Claiming that he announced the film in Patna and began working on it after coming back to Mumbai, Sanoj said that the family did not object all this while.

 

Sanoj said that the family’s boycott of Shashank was ‘troublesome’ for him. “I am planning to go to Patna again and meet them to speak about this. I will inform them what my movie is about and ask them the reason for boycotting it. I would like to clear everything with them,” he said. He added that he is ‘standing with Sushant’ and would like to ‘give a good social message’ through the film.

Also see | Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Renee, her ‘first love’, on 21st birthday: ‘What a journey this has been’

Last month, Shashank, starring Aarya Babbar in the lead role, was announced and the first-look posters were shared online. The film, which will go on floors on December 26, will be shot in Patna, Lucknow and Mumbai.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a tweet announcing the film and wrote, “Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia.”

 

In a press conference on Wednesday, Sushant’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said, “No film, no TV series, no book can be made without the written approval of Sushant’s family. The family has decided that if anyone wants to pursue such projects even after today, then they will be given legal notices.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In