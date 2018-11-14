Today in New Delhi, India
Shilpa Shetty spotted with family, Kapil Sharma returns to Mumbai. See pics

A host of stars like Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrat Bharucha among others were seen in Mumbai.

bollywood Updated: Nov 14, 2018 18:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Kapil Sharma was spotted at the airport on Tuesday.(Viral Bhayani)

With most of nation’s attention focussed on the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood had a relaxed day on Tuesday with trips to gym, outings by star kids or stars around town.

Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, Sara Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma were spotted at the airport. Others like Sushmita Sen were seen at a clinic while Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in Bandra. A number of stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nushrat Bharucha were seen at the gym.

Check out the pictures:

Shilpa Shetty with family at the airport.
A crying Taimur Ali Khan
Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny in Mumbai.
Radhika Apte at Audible event in Mumbai.
Milind Soman at Pinkathon event.
Sushmita Sen spotted outside her clinic.

Kareena Kapoor on her way to the gym.

Kapil Sharma at the airport.

Nushrat Bharucha at the gym.

Sanya Malhotra spotted at Sequel.

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:07 IST

