Shilpa Shetty spotted with family, Kapil Sharma returns to Mumbai. See pics

With most of nation’s attention focussed on the wedding of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood had a relaxed day on Tuesday with trips to gym, outings by star kids or stars around town.

Shilpa Shetty, accompanied by sister Shamita Shetty, husband Raj Kundra and son Viaan, Sara Ali Khan and Kapil Sharma were spotted at the airport. Others like Sushmita Sen were seen at a clinic while Jacqueline Fernandez was seen in Bandra. A number of stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nushrat Bharucha were seen at the gym.

Check out the pictures:

Shilpa Shetty with family at the airport.

A crying Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan with his nanny in Mumbai.

Radhika Apte at Audible event in Mumbai.

Milind Soman at Pinkathon event.

Sushmita Sen spotted outside her clinic.

Kareena Kapoor on her way to the gym.

Kapil Sharma at the airport.

Nushrat Bharucha at the gym.

Sanya Malhotra spotted at Sequel.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 14, 2018 18:07 IST