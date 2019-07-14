Shirtless Salman Khan’s bottle cap challenge comes with a life lesson. Watch video

At last, actor Salman Khan has attempted the viral bottle cap challenge. The actor took to social media to share his version of the internet fad, which involves devising inventive ways to unscrew a bottle cap.

The video shows a shirtless Salman in a gym, taking a stance as if he is about to perform a roundhouse kick on the bottle, but just before swinging his leg, he stops. Salman then proceeds to approach the already loosened bottle cap, and blows it off. He then takes the bottle from his assistant’s hand, and drinks its entire contents. “Paani bachao (save water),” he ends the video by saying. He captioned the video, “Don’t thakao paani bachao.”

Don’t thakao paani bachao pic.twitter.com/PjfdGxdTJg — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) July 14, 2019

With each passing day, new celebrities are seen taking up the challenge with their own twists. Vidyut Jammwal uncapped three bottles in one go. Actor Kunal Kemmu brought a comical take to the challenge as he opened the cap with "opposable thumbs " instead of kicking it. Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Abhimanyu Dassani have also performed the viral challenge, as well as actors Akshay Kumar, Sushmita Sen and Tiger Shroff.

Internationally, the bottle cap challenge has been performed by everyone from Sophie Turner, who called for an immediate end to the fad, as well as Mariah Carey, Kendall Jenner, Donnie Yen, Jason Statham and others.

Salman most recently appeared in Bharat, an epic drama film that released on Eid. The film has made more than Rs 200 crore at the domestic box office, signalling a return to form for the star, who was coming off the poorly received Race 3.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 18:55 IST