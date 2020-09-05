Showik Chakraborty’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer

bollywood

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik in connection with the drugs probe linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on Friday. Sushant’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has now reacted to the arrest, calling it ‘just the tip of the iceberg’.

Speaking to Zoom TV, the lawyer said, “All I want to say is that this is just the tip of the iceberg. Just imagine what all Mumbai Police is hiding from everyone and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti had expressed her relief after the news of the arrest. Shweta wrote in a tweet: “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.”

Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda have been arrested under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, a senior NCB officer said, as per a PTI report. Both Showik and Samuel have been named as accused by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI in the FIRs registered by them in Sushant’s death case.

The sections pressed against them are 20(b) that deals with production, manufacture, possession, selling, purchase and transport of cannabis, 28 (punishment for attempt to commit offences), 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) and 27(a) that defines punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders. They will be produced before a local court on Saturday.

The arrests came after over 10 hours of questioning of the two, who were brought to the agency’s office in Ballard Estate area here by the NCB sleuths after their premises were raided early morning.

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His father later filed an FIR against his girlfriend Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide.

