Shraddha Kapoor shares an adorable throwback pic from childhood: ‘When I had bunny teeth’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 07:53 IST

Reminiscing her childhood days, actor Shraddha Kapoor on Monday shared an extremely adorable throwback picture showcasing her bunny teeth. The 33-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a picture before she got her braces done.

In the adorable picture, the Saaho star is seen as a kid looking at an object that she is holding in her hand while flashing a beautiful smile showing her bunny teeth. The Half-Girlfriend actor captioned it saying: “Jab Mere Khargosh jese daant the” (when I had bunny teeth).

The post received more than 7 lakh views and garnered likes by celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey. Earlier, the Ek Villain star donated to an NGO to help them feed stray animals during the lockdown due to coronavirus spread.

The NGO, People For Animals India, took to Twitter to thank Kapoor for her donation.”@ShraddhaKapoor We thank you for your generous donation to the voiceless! PAWSITIVE HEARTS is an initiative launched by PFA in order to overcome the problem of starvation during the lockdown,” the NGO tweeted.

