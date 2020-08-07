e-paper
Shruti Seth on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: The grief of a family is being undermined and usurped

Shruti Seth on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: The grief of a family is being undermined and usurped

Ruing how some people are using this case to settle their personal scores at a time when they should respect a family grieving their son, actor Shruti Seth says that people trying to forward their own agenda and reformist attitude should not be entertained.

bollywood Updated: Aug 07, 2020 18:40 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Shruti Seth says people should just give Sushant Singh Rajput’s family the time they need to grieve.
As the investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case unravels more twists, prime-time debate on news channels continue to heat up. While slamming those that are “using a poor boy’s death to garner eye balls”, actor Shruti Seth has time and again made her displeasure known on social media about the same.

She tells us, “Right now let’s all just respect the family’s loss. Somebody has died, why can’t people understand the gravity of the situation? Let’s all just give the family the time they need to grieve. I really don’t think it’s right for people to usurp this terrible tragedy in trying to make all kinds of comments.”

Ruing how some people are using this case to settle their personal scores at a time when they should respect a family grieving their son, Seth adds, “I’d request everyone to not give time and space to people to forward their own agenda and reformist attitude. Whatever may be the case, but this is not the time. Right now the grief of a family, is being undermined and usurped.”

 

Rajput’s death is not just shrouded in mystery, but it has kick-started several debates about the film industry and its functioning.

Seth believes that such conversations can wait till things get a bit better. “Too many things are getting muddles. These debates can happen later also. No big reforms are happening right now anyway. Everything is just crossing lines. We can all pick up this conversation later, nobody is going anywhere. We’re dealing with a strange time and all we need to be is kind,” she opines.

Seth feels that as the investigation takes its course, everyone should just celebrate Rajput’s life and his achievements.

“It has been a deep loss as it is for the industry and for the country. Let’s not talk about anything else. Let us be dignified and that send prayers to the family. I hope Sushant rests in peace and his family somehow finds the strength to deal with this irreparable loss. I am a parent and I can totally understand what his family is going through at this moment,” she concludes.

