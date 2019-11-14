Soha Ali Khan celebrates Children’s Day with nephew Taimur and daughter Inaaya’s pic

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:01 IST

Actor Soha Ali Khan has shared a throwback picture of her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and nephew Taimur Ali Khan to celebrate Children’s Day on a sweet note. The picture shows the two kids enjoying ice cream while sitting in their strollers.

“The first lick of an ice-cream is one of the purest joys of childhood - even if that ice-cream isn’t yours or especially if that ice-cream isn’t yours !! #happychildrensday,” she wrote with the picture. In the photo, Taimur is seen enjoying a big, messy cone of ice cream while Inaaya looks at him with a funny expression.

Inaaya is Soha’s daughter with husband and actor Kunal Kemmu while Taimur is the son of her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. The cousin are often seen on play dates together and even on holidays overseas. They were recently in London with their parents.

Kunal also shared a picture with Inaaya to mark Children’s Day. “I guess our children just remind us who we really are and teach us how to be fun again. Happy children’s day to all the children and the child that lives within every adult #happychildrensday,” he wrote with a picture of the two. In it, Inaaya and Kunal are seen with the biggest smiles on their faces.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas shell out $20 million (Rs 144 crore) for new Los Angeles home

Taimur is currently in Chandigarh with Kareena where she is shooting for her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. A picture has landed on social media that shows Taimur playing in a field with a friend.

Kareena and Saif recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and Taimur joined the celebrations too. Kareena’s sister Karisma took to Instagram to share pictures from the evening. “Happy anniversary to my rocks! Love you both,” Karisma captioned the image. One photo showed Taimur clinging onto Saif as his mom and dad are just about to cut their anniversary cake.

Follow @htshowbiz for more