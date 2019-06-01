Sonam Kapoor celebrates one year of Veere Di Wedding, shares pics with Kareena Kapoor

Actor Sonam Kapoor went down the memory lane on the completion of one year of her film Veere Di Wedding. She took to Instagram to share a picture of the four actors from the film and had a special message for all those associated with it.

Sharing a picture with Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar, Shikha Talsania and herself, Sonam wrote: “One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a fucking hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!”

While stating that she had made life-long friends with the other three ladies in the film, she also thanked the people behind the project like her sister and producer of the film Rhea Kapoor, co-producer Ekta Kapoor and director Shashank Ghosh for making it come true.

Veere Di Wedding, headlined by four female stars with no big male lead, went on to be profitable at the box office. It told the story of the trials and tribulations of four urban Indian women through various stages of life including marriage and inability to commit in a relationship among others.

Sonam later featured in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tanked at the box office. Made on the sensitive issue of lesbian love, the film failed to make a dent on the Indian psyche. Sonam’s next film will be The Zoya Factor, where she co-stars with Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan. Based on a novel of the same name by writer Anuja Chauhan, it tells the story of an advertising executive who ends up being a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team.

Sonam remains a favourite on Instagram with many pictures from her personal life and public appearances being lapped up by fans. She recently was at the Cannes Film Festival where she wowed all with her fashion sense.

