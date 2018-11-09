Sonam Kapoor, Rhea wish brother Harshvardhan on his birthday with heartfelt posts. See pics

Sonam Kapoor is the big sister to her siblings and always makes sure she is there for them through thick and thin. Her younger brother and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero actor Harshvardhan turned 28 today, which also happens to be the festival of Bhai Dooj. Wishing him on the occasion, Sonam shared a lovely throwback picture of the two with her husband Anand Ahuja also in the frame. The actor can be seen placing a kiss on his cheek in the picture from one of her pre-wedding functions. She shared it with the birthday message, “Happy happy birthday my baby brother. You have no idea how much you’re loved and adored.. keep working hard and keep striving forward and the world will see what a special person you are! Harshvardhan Kapoor.”

Sister Rhea Kapoor also wished the actor with a clip from his birthday celebrations and a message, “Happy birthday to the stubborn, patient minefield of talent in our family. @harshvardhankapoor I hope you get your happiness always and just the way you want it.”

The Kapoors were in London this Diwali to give company to Sonam and Anand. The couple had performed a simple Ganesh Puja on the occasion. The entire family is currently lodged in the city, the glimpses of which were shared by the actor on her Instagram stories. The family had also watched the musical play Hamilton together. Rhea Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Karan Boolani was also a part of the gathering in London.

Talking about the birthday boy, Harshvardhan had made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirziya, followed by Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Meanwhile, Sonam and father Anil Kapoor are coming together for the first time in the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The former will be playing Rajkummar Rao’s love interest in the film that derives its name from Anil’s popular song from the film 1942: A Love Story. While Sonam was last seen in Veere Di Wedding, Anil was seen in Fanney Khan that failed to leave a mark at the box office.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 16:25 IST