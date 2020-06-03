e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood on helping migrant workers: There are over 70,000 people on the waiting list, and many more contacting us

Sonu Sood on helping migrant workers: There are over 70,000 people on the waiting list, and many more contacting us

Actor Sonu Sood says his phone hasn’t stopped ringing which is why he started the toll-free helpline number. He also shares that many from the industry have extended support in his endeavour.

bollywood Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:40 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Sonu Sood had earlier arranged ten buses for 350 migrant workers to help them reach their homes in Karnataka.
Sonu Sood had earlier arranged ten buses for 350 migrant workers to help them reach their homes in Karnataka.(File Photo)
         

Sonu Sood has taken it upon himself to unite migrant workers with their families and make them reach their homes safely amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and nationwide lockdown. And his relentless efforts have earned him admiration and adulation from all parts of the country. More so because his endeavour isn’t just limited to Maharashtra, as he has been getting requests from all over India.

Read: Sonu Sood extends help to migrant workers amid lockdown, says ‘I can’t see people sleep empty stomach while we bake cakes, desserts at home’

“My phone hasn’t stopped ringing since the day our buses filled with people went to Karnataka. I’ve been missing out on calls and messages, which is why I started the toll free number. That’s also flooded with calls. There are over 70,000 people on the waiting list, and many more contacting us,” says Sood, who recently arranged a chartered flight for 177 migrants stuck in Kerala and sent them back to Odisha.

 

View this post on Instagram

घर चलें❣️@goel.neeti

A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on

Now, the actor has booked three trains to send migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their homes in UP and Bihar.

Sood,46, explains that journey by trains and flights save time and can accommodate more people. “Buses would take longer and also we’d need to take permissions from every state it crosses, which takes time. Thanks to everyone, who has been extending supporting. Itne saalo se dost hi to kamaye hai maine, wahi abhi mera saath de rahe hain,” he adds.

Risking his own and his family’s health, Sood steps out daily so that work runs smoothly.

“My team and I take necessary precautions. I need to step out to monitor everything, check if things are in place. I don’t believe in half-hearted efforts,” says the Simba actor, who has donated to charities, offered his Juhu hotel to health-care personnel and provided food to 25,000 migrants during Ramzan.

No doubt he’s been showered with love, so much so that one migrant worker has named her son after the actor. “Their smile films my heart, makes me believe I’m serving the purpose of my life,” says Sood.

 

Recently, Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, congratulated the actor, and “assured me with help whenever required”. Sood’s industry colleagues, filmmaker Farah Khan, actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, among others, have also been praising him.

Has anyone also extended financial support too, we ask. “Initially, I was doing things on my own, but now many people from within the industry and outside have come forward to help. Some are keen on sponsoring a bus or book tickets for migrants. Like Farah provided drinking water. It has become like a movement now,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
Anti-malaria drug HCQ’s coronavirus trials to resume, says WHO
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study also hired adult-content model: Report
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
Amid cyclone, plane skids off runway in Mumbai: Watch startling video
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In