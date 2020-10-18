e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood reveals the only condition he has if a biopic is made on him

Sonu Sood reveals the only condition he has if a biopic is made on him

Sonu Sood, who has been at the forefront of relief efforts in the last few months, said that it is ‘too early’ to make a biopic on him as he still has a lot to do and achieve. However, if a film is made on his life, he would like to play himself.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:22 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonu Sood would like to play himself in the biopic.
Sonu Sood would like to play himself in the biopic.
         

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been hailed as a real-life hero for his relief efforts during the coronavirus pandemic, feels that he still has a long way to go before he is the subject of a biopic. He also revealed the only condition on which he will allow a film to be made on his life.

In a new interview, Sonu said that he would want to play himself in his biopic as he has ‘earned the right to be in it’. However, he feels that right now, it is ‘too early’ to make a film on his life.

Talking to SpotboyE, Sonu said, “I think it’s too early to do a film on me. I’ve so many more appointments to keep. So many goals to achieve. But there are producers out there who insist there is not just one, but many movies in the past few months of my life. But I don’t know if I am ready to have my life out on screen.”

Also read: Aditya Narayan confirms Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding, invitation card leaked

Sonu would rather make a difference by helping as many people as he can, instead of ‘gloat(ing) over (his) achievements.” Talking about his biopic if it is ever made, he said, “I will play myself, of course. When my biopic happens, I think I’ve earned the right to be in it. So that would be my only pre-condition for a biopic.”

In the months since the lockdown began, Sonu has helped thousands across the country. From helping stranded migrant workers return home to arranging for medical help to setting up a scholarship programme, he has been at the forefront of a number of humanitarian efforts. Last month, he was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his work.

