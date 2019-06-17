Sunny Leone posts pics with twins Asher and Noah, daughter Nisha and ‘best dad and husband ever’ Daniel Weber

Actor Sunny Leone, like so many other Bollywood celebs, posted adorable pictures of her family on the occasion of Father’s Day. She also dubbed husband Daniel Weber the ‘best dad and husband ever’.

Sharing a collage with daughter Nisha, twins Asher and Noah, Daniel and herself, Sunny wrote: “Our lives are beautiful because you are in it... Our lives are safe because you protect us...Our lives are grand because you give us your whole heart...Everyday you love us and protect us and help us become a better version of ourselves...I love you so much baby and happy fathers day to the best dad and husband ever. Our lives have light because of you! @dirrty99.”

On the work front, Sunny is striving hard to master a dialect used in Uttar Pradesh for her upcoming horror comedy, Kokokola. Speaking about, Sunny had said in a statement, “When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right.”

Apart from the horror comedy film, Sunny will be foraying into the southern film industry with movies like Rangeela and Veeramadevi. “South industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot,” Sunny had told IANS in an earlier interview.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jun 17, 2019 15:41 IST