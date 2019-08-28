Sushmita Sen’s daughter Alisah turns 10, actor calls her ‘love of my life’. See it here

bollywood

Actor Sushmita Sen’s younger daughter Alisah has turned 10 and the former Miss Universe cannot be happier. The mother of two shared an adorable picture of her sitting in a kids’ play area along with a sweet message.

She wrote, “We enter double digits!!!! Happppyyyyy 10th Birthday to the love of my life!!! May God bless this gift called ‘Alisah’ with the best of health, happiness & the courage to be more of herself!!! I love you my Shona Maa!!! We are 10!!!! yessssssss!!! #duggadugga I love you guys!!!!”

Several of Sushmita’s friends and fans also wished the young kid on Instagram. Actor Tara Sharma wrote, “Aw adorable! Happy birthday cutie and welcome to the wonderful world of dds Our Zen turned 10 this yr too.. how time flies Loads of good wishes and love from all of us to all of you.”

A fan wished her saying, “Happiest birthday Alisah... You are as graceful as beautiful and as humble and affectionate like your mother. May you reach the skies.. God bless.” Another wrote, “Happy Birthday der Alisah!!! Be happy strong and courageous.”

Sushmita has two adopted daughters, Renee and Alisah. Renee turned 18 this year.

The actor recently introduced her godson, her friend’s baby. Sharing a video of Alisah holding the newborn in her arms as the actor sat beside her, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “Introducing my Godson Amadeus He already loves music, what a surprise right!!!Congratulations to my darling friend Shreejaya & Chaitanya for creating this wonderful bundle of joy!!! #happybaby#welcometoourworld #blessed#duggadugga I love you guys.”

She shared another video talking about how Alisah had waited for a younger sibling since a very long time. “This is a moment I will cherish forever!! Alisah prayed & waited for baby Amadeus’s arrival EVERYDAY for straight nine months. She’s wanted a younger sibling to love & care for...for years now!! My friend Shreejaya made Alisah the happiest when she conceived. To finally witness Alisah hold Amadeus for the very first time & the way he reciprocated her love...THIS HAPPINESS is etched in my heart forever!! Thank you Shree #precious #pure #love #alisahdidi #powerofprayer #duggadugga I love you guys!!!” she wrote in the caption.

Sushmita is currently dating model Rohman Shawl. Both share their love for fitness and often post inspiring videos from their workouts.

