Swastika Mukherjee shares Sushant Singh Rajput’s hilarious attempt to recreate a Rajinikanth moment. Watch video

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:53 IST

Swastika Mukerjee reminisced about her sweet memories with Dil Bechara co-star, the late Sushant Singh Rajput. With a day to go for the release of their film, she shared a funny behind-the-scenes video of him trying to recreate a ‘Rajinikanth moment’ and urged fans to ‘celebrate him today and everyday’.

Taking to Instagram, Swastika wrote, “2 days left for him to light up our screens. We all love Rajnikant and Manny loves him too. Sushant loved him too. Here’s a peekaboo of Sushant recreating a Rajnikant moment! His failed attempts made me laugh and I hope it does the same to you. Let’s celebrate him today and everyday.”

In the slo-mo video, Sushant is seen attempting some kind of stunt with a matchstick and a cigarette. The video ends with Swastika laughing in the background, as the stunt did not go as planned.

Fans were filled with a bittersweet feeling after watching Sushant’s video. “He will be... I still cant believe this. Everyday I watch his videos, his infectious smile,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section. “Such a mixed feeling everytime to see this sweet face crossing by ..this film will be the best ever.It is not just a film but an emotion for everyone.Love you and Sanjana also in this..such sweet women both of you are.AR Rehman Sir’s music is cherry on top.What best one can ask for.Eagerly waiting for Dil Bechara.Lots of love and strength to all of you,” another wrote.

Swastika has been sharing memories from the sets of Dil Bechara for a while now. The film, an official adaptation of John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars, marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra and the debut of Sanjana Sanghi in a leading role. It is scheduled to release on July 24 at 7.30pm on Disney+ Hotstar.

