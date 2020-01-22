Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dillruba is a tribute to Hindi pulp fiction: ‘This is something I haven’t done before’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:46 IST

Actor Tapsee Pannu has an interesting line-up of films in 2020 including one called Haseen Dillruba. The film will be produced by Aanand L Rai and will also star Vikrant Massey.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said the influence of Hindi pulp fiction is strong on the film. She was quoted as saying, “Hindi pulp fiction will have a strong influence on this film. Again, this is something I haven’t done before.”

Taapsee will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in a film that is likely to take you into the world of lurid detective novels of Hindi pulp fiction writers including Surender Mohan Pathak, Ved Prakash Sharma and Colonel Ranjeet, whose novels were a permanent fixture on railway platforms.

In December last year, the first-look poster of the film was sharing online. Sharing it, Vikrant had written: “Shikari khud yahan, shikar ho jaye (Hunter gets hunted.) presenting #HaseenDillruba with the very talented @taapsee.”

Taapsee, who was seen last year in films like Saand Ki Aankh, Mission Mangal and Game Over, will feature in a biopic on Indian cricketing legend Mithali Raj titled Shabaash Mithu. Announcing the project on the cricketer’s birthday (December 3), Taapsee had written: “Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu. P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim’s brother slams Sidharth Shukla after fight in the house, says he ‘can only shout and disrespect people’

Taapsee will also be seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad where she will play a docile housewife. Speaking about her role, she told Deccan Chronicle, “I play a regular average housewife. It’s a very docile character, the kind of housewife whose relationship is conditioned by patriarchal rules where she is taken for granted. It is a totally new zone for me.”

She also has Rashmi Rocket, where she debuts as a Gujarati athlete. Directed by Akarsh Khuranna, the film will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvalla’s RSVP Movies.

Follow @htshowbiz for more