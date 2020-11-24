Taapsee Pannu’s muscular new frame from Rashmi Rocket is winning her praise, Looop Lapeta producer says: ‘Those quads!’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 12:32 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu has completed the first schedule of her upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket. On Tuesday, she shared a picture from the film where she is seen participating in a track and field event with other girls. She added that she would soon begin work on her next film, Looop Lapeta.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “The boot camp like schedule 1 gets done , now running towards the lola family. Going to have a very chill cool stopover with the looopers. The best unwinding I could’ve asked for ! This is going to be ‘crazy’ fun. #RashmiRocket to #LooopLapeta.” The picture stood out also because it showed how Taapsee has transformed her body to look like an athlete, with her muscular frame doing the talking. Her leg muscles are all flexed.

Bhumi Pednekar reacted to the picture and wrote in admiration: “Bro other level.” TV actor and web series Special Ops star Karan Tacker reacted: “Quads be like!” South Indian actor Lakshmi Manchu commented: “ What are those legs... baby bowled over and how! U are taking each character by the horns.”

Atul Kasbekar, one of the producers of her next film Looop Lapeta, said: “Whoa! Those quads! And btw it’s really noble of the ‘Rashmi’ producers to prep you for all the running you’ll do for us!”

Taaapsee had been shooting for Rashmi Rocket in Lonavala between Mumbai and Pune for the last few days. She had shared many more pictures from the shoot as she trained. She has been on a diet to shape up for Rashmi Rocket. Sharing few details, she had written: “My exotic sunset drink ! Coz when @munmun.Ganeriwal plans my meals no meal on the menu can be just an ordinary one. This fat-burning powerhouse of a drink has raw, unfiltered Apple Cider Vinegar with the mother. Along with it are fenugreek (methi), turmeric, and ginger. Turmeric & ginger are powerful inflammation-fighting agents so instead of going for pills, it helps to combat the pain and inflammation in muscles caused by my tough athletic training. Talk about being natural and exotic!”

Her next film, Looop Lapeta incidentally has become the first Indian film to get insurance cover for Covid-19. Speaking to Mid Day, producer Atul had said: “We are in talks with the legal expert, Anand Desai of DSK Legal. Insuring a film so far implied guarding the product against unforeseen incidents like the illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the schedule. Since COVID is a new development, we are working out the details of what the insurance plan should entail.”

