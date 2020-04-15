Taapsee Pannu strikes ‘obedient kid pose’ in throwback birthday party pic. See here

bollywood

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:04 IST

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that she likes her birthday celebrations to be the 'old school way with family around.'

The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a never seen before picture, in which she is posing with a handful of people - "cousins, relatives, and family members." The Pink actor captioned the post, "That's happy birthday to me picture ! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around."

Giving more insights into the pictures, she further wrote: "This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. I called all my cousins, relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home! The only difference being this wasn't at home, went to a restaurant nearby."

"Didn't wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame P.S- don't miss the 'obedient kid' pose #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine," she wrapped up the post.

