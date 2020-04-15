e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu strikes ‘obedient kid pose’ in throwback birthday party pic. See here

Taapsee Pannu strikes ‘obedient kid pose’ in throwback birthday party pic. See here

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture.

bollywood Updated: Apr 15, 2020 21:04 IST
Asian News International
Taapsee Pannu poses at her birthday party.
Taapsee Pannu poses at her birthday party.
         

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who is on a photo-sharing spree these days, on Wednesday shared yet another throwback picture, and revealed that she likes her birthday celebrations to be the 'old school way with family around.'

The 32-year-old took to Instagram and shared a never seen before picture, in which she is posing with a handful of people - "cousins, relatives, and family members." The Pink actor captioned the post, "That's happy birthday to me picture ! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around."

 

View this post on Instagram

That’s happy birthday to me picture ! I usually prefer celebrating my birthdays the old school way with family around. This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. Called all my cousins , relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home ! The only difference being this wasn’t at home, went to a restaurant nearby. Didn’t wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame 😁💁🏻‍♀️ P.S- don’t miss the ‘obedient kid’ pose 😁🤓 #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on

Giving more insights into the pictures, she further wrote: "This was one of those years I decided to do it the way we used to do it as kids. I called all my cousins, relatives and family members who used to visit home during birthday parties and have a grand feast at home! The only difference being this wasn't at home, went to a restaurant nearby."

Also read: Taapsee Pannu shares ‘partly embarrassing’ pic from school days when she was appointed head girl

"Didn't wanna spend half the time of the family making meals, it becomes more like stress-day than birth-day then. So a few missing here n there but mostly we could fit in this frame P.S- don't miss the 'obedient kid' pose #Throwback #Archive #Quarantine," she wrapped up the post.

