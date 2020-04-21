e-paper
Tamannaah Bhatia extends helps to 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai: 'Spare a thought for daily wage and migrant workers'

Tamannaah Bhatia extends helps to 10,000 migrant workers in Mumbai: ‘Spare a thought for daily wage and migrant workers’

Tamannaah Bhatia has helped procure around 50 tonnes of food products in association with an NGO and is catering to the needs of migrant workers around Mumbai slums.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:47 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamannaah Bhatia is extending help to migrant workers in Mumbai.
Actor Tamannaah Bhatia joins a host of industry colleagues and other celebrities in the country as she extends help to migrant workers amid the nationwide lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic. We have learnt that Tamannaah has mobilised over 50 tonnes of food products and have catered to the needs of over 10,000 people across the slums, shelters and old age homes across Mumbai, in association with NGO Letsallhelp .

Tamannaah said in a press statement, “The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted million of lives in unimaginable ways. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing is perhaps the best way to combat the crisis till an effective medical solution is discovered. However, it could take weeks or may be even months till normalcy is restored. While we are all worried about our livelihood, spare a thought for the thousands of the daily wage and migrant workers who have lost their means of livelihood and may not be able to sustain themselves and their families for such a prolonged period of time. The team at Letsallhelp.org and I have taken a pledge that no one sleeps hungry during the lockdown and urge everyone to unite as one human race and donate generously.”

Also read: Actor Jaya Bhattacharya shaves her head during lockdown: ‘I’ll be damned if I stop helping people to maintain my beauty’. Watch

 

Meanwhile, as Tamannaah spends time at home in lockdown, she has been inspiring fans to stay fit and has been sharing videos of her fitness regime.

While Baba Siddiqui shared information about Salman Khan’s contribution in helping procure ration and food packets for daily wage workers at a large scale, other actors including Ravi Kishan, are trying their best to distribute food to as many migrant workers as possible around their own residences. Stars including Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan and others, have donated funds to PM Cares and chief minister’s relief funds and several NGOs.

