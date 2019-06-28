The World Unseen actor Sheetal Sheth reveals struggle with breast cancer, answers questions about her health

The World Unseen and I Can’t Think Straight actor Sheetal Sheth has revealed that she has been struggling with breast cancer for the past six months. Sheetal, an American actor of Indian origin, took to Twitter to thank her friends and family for their support and asked her followers spread awareness about cancer.

Sheetal shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday in which she is seen sitting on a couch and appears to have lost all her hair after cancer treatment. “Thank you. #f**kcancer #breastcancer,” she wrote in her tweet and said that she has been overwhelmed with the response she has got.

“Hi, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you for all the emails and messages and the wishes. It’s really been amazing and overwhelming in the best of ways. So I just wanna take a second and let you know that I see them, I am reading them and I am taking them all in.

“Almost every single person I know has been touched by cancer in some way and I think we need to talk about them more. I think it would be helpful for all of us. So, I want to let you know that I am ready and open to sharing a little bit about my journey. So feel free to send questions and thoughts as you wish and I will do my best,” she added.

Right back at you mama! ✨💕👊🏽 https://t.co/KjWj4gcxSV — Sheetal Sheth (@sheetalsheth) June 27, 2019

Sheetal also responded to questions about her long hair in recent pictures. “One question I am getting a lot is about my pictures in the last six month. (whispers) I have a wig! And sometimes I wear it, sometimes I don’t. So there you have it.,” she said.

Sheetal’s co-star from The World Unseen and I Can’t Think Straight, Lisa Ray called her a warrior in her supportive tweet. Lisa is also a cancer survivor.

Sheetal is also an author and has written a children’s book titled Always Anjali. She is married to Neil Mody and the couple has four children.

