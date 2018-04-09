Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 gets closer to Rs 150 crore mark

Recently released Baaghi 2 had an excellent hold for the second weekend at the Box Office. The Tiger Shroff-starrer had a silver run at the screens with a nett collection of Rs 135.35 crore, inching towards 150-crore club. The action flick did an excellent business in the second week by collecting Rs 22.5 crore.

Not just the illustrious club, but Baaghi 2 has made several other records such as highest opener of 2018 and highest Good Friday opener ever.

Apart from Flying Jatt actor, the action flick also shares an ensemble cast with the likes of Manoj Bajpayee, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Prateik Babbar, Deepak Dobriyal, Grandmaster Shifuji Shaurya Bharadwaj, and Sunit Morarjee.

The action flick is based on a quest for a lost child.

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment production, the film is a stand-alone sequel to 2016 film, Baaghi.

The movie hit the theatres on March 30.