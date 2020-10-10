e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 10, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Tisca Chopra: A person’s true nature gets revealed at the time of a crisis and this was that period

Tisca Chopra: A person’s true nature gets revealed at the time of a crisis and this was that period

Actor Tisca Chopra says in the past few months, she realised that she is much stronger than she first thought she was.

bollywood Updated: Oct 10, 2020 13:14 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Tisca Chopra has released a poem — Socha Na Tha — depicting the realities of lockdown.
Actor Tisca Chopra has released a poem — Socha Na Tha — depicting the realities of lockdown.
         

The pandemic has been the most difficult period in everyone’s life with ongoing health crisis topped with economic slowdown. For actor Tisca Chopra, too, this has been quite distressing to say the least, but it has also brought her to a realisation.

“Everyone’s true nature gets revealed at the time of a crisis and this was a crisis in that sense. For me, I realised that I’m much stronger than I first thought. I felt terrible about the death, the devastation, the job losses — all of that is terrible,” she tells us.

However, the 46-year-old tried to find a silver lining in all this chaos, she released a poem — Socha Na Tha — depicting the realities of lockdown, and she finished writing a script as well as a book. 
View this post on Instagram

Its been a while since we shot my debut short film Rubaru.. then came the #Lockdown and we had to wait to edit, do sound and DI .. I have been so blessed to work with an embarrassingly talented cast and crew for a first time director - each one a passionate master of their craft .. Today was DI (digital intermediate), an alchemy of visuals that left me charmed and hungry to do my feature film soon .. I can’t explain how much I enjoyed making Rubaru, can’t wait to show it to you. And now we have a release date - 𝟐𝟖𝐭𝐡 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫!! @largeshortfilms @fursatfilms P.S. My mask is hiding an insane grin, right after we finished #Rubaru #filmmaker #filmalchemy #moviemagic #DI #soulsatisfied

A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial) on

“I’ve also been readying myself for directing my stuff. I’ve been beyond busy and very productive. I understood that you’re not stuck in traffic and don’t have to go from one place to another, and works get done faster then,” says the actor, who also has a short film coming up next month which she has produced, directed and written. It was shot before the pandemic.

Other than work, Chopra feels that the pandemic has also made her realise how it’s important to have an abode away from Mumbai, a place more close to nature away from humdrums of city life.

“I need to quickly make my house somewhere outside of Mumbai. Somewhere where there is a lawn. I realized that you can work in the city and stay and live your life in another place. I am looking at somewhere around Maharashtra but also Himachal Pradesh where I was born. I love the mountains and we are looking at some place which has ease at life,” she concludes.

tags
top news
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
Centre nudges states on sexual assault crimes after ‘horrible’ Hathras case
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
DRDO’s Rustom-2 drone takes-off, India goes for armed Heron
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
Statewide bandh in Maharashtra over Maratha quota row today
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
‘China deployed 60K soldiers on India’s norther border,’ says Mike Pompeo
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
Woman thrown out of car, left for dead after rape attempt
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
‘Extending loan moratorium may vitiate credit discipline’: RBI to SC
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Rajasthan priest death: Family refuses to perform last rites
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
Watch: IAF sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyJasleen MatharuBigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyAmitabh BachchanLaxmmi Bomb trailer

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In