Top 5 entertainment news: Mark Ruffalo worries about being ‘thrown out’ of Marvel films, Ira Khan talks about her depression

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 22:27 IST

Mark Ruffalo says he’s never belonged in the Marvel Universe, is worried ‘they’re going to throw me out’

Actor Mark Ruffalo has said that he can’t believe that he’s still allowed to work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because he feels like he has ‘never belonged’ in the first place. Ruffalo has played Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk since 2012’s The Avengers. He last appeared as the character in Avengers: Endgame.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan reveals she’s clinically depressed: ‘Who am I to be depressed, I have everything right?’

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan has said that she is clinically depressed, and has been for four years. Her revelation came on late Saturday, on World Mental Health Day.

Kangana Ranaut slams scrapping of Aarey metro car shed over ‘first world problems of a few fancy activists’

After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the scrapping of the Aarey metro car shed, Kangana Ranaut said that ‘stopping urbanisation’ to suit the agendas of the rich and powerful was not the solution. The project has now been shifted to Kanjurmarg, amid widespread protests by citizen groups and environmentalists over the felling of trees in Aarey Milk Colony.

Mahhi Vij urges fans to convince Jay Bhanushali to have another baby: ‘It is lockdown and I am getting very bored’

Actor Mahhi Vij wants to expand her family but her husband, actor Jay Bhanushali, does not seem to be on board with her decision. She took to Instagram stories to post a video in which she urges fans to convince him to have another baby. The couple already have a one-year-old daughter, Tara.

Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spotted together for first time after Covid-19 recovery, see pics

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted together for the first time on Sunday, days after they recovered from the novel coronavirus. Arjun was seen dropping Malaika off at her house when the two were clicked by the paparazzi.

