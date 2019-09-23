Urvashi Rautela says Boney Kapoor didn’t touch her inappropriately in viral video, calls it ‘great gesture’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 20:13 IST

Actor Urvashi Rautela has commented on a viral video from several months ago, in which film producer Boney Kapoor allegedly touched her inappropriately. Urvashi has said that the situation was blown out of proportion and that she thought that it was ‘a great gesture’.

In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, she said, “It was blown out of proportion. Everywhere, the video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. I was supposed to work on a film with superstar Ajith. It was a Tamil film which I couldn’t do because of my movie dates. So I knew him already. But because I couldn’t do movie with him, that doesn’t mean I don’t have a relationship with him.”

The incident happened at Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada’s wedding in April. Immediately after the video went viral, Urvashi had defended Boney on Twitter. She’d written, “I felt appalled and beyond shocked this morning when i saw social media flooded with trolls of me in a video with respected Boney Kapoor sir. He is a true gentleman and it makes me feel extremely unhappy and miserable because the social sites/ media don’t even think twice before putting up things or destroying anyone’s reputation. I request all to stop trolling. I honestly respect Boney Kapoor sir and stand by him and his dignity.”

She told Bollywood Hungama, “So, it was a great gesture. I was entering at the party, he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. So we were just clicking picture. And I don’t know if the photography or the angle, the way they captured, it was so weird. So then it went to become such a big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for 7 days. So I think it was blown out of proportion.”

Urvashi has appeared in films such as Singh Saab the Great, Hate Story 4 and Great Grand Masti. Boney is the widower of screen icon Sridevi, and father to actor Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 19:44 IST