e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Varun Dhawan’s aunt dies, actor expresses grief in Instagram post

Varun Dhawan’s aunt dies, actor expresses grief in Instagram post

Actor Varun Dhawan shared a picture of his aunt who has died. The actor is seen hugging his aunt in the picture.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 20:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Varun Dhawan has often shared photos on Instagram with his aunt.
Varun Dhawan has often shared photos on Instagram with his aunt.
         

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared that his maternal aunt has died. Mourning the demise of his ‘maa si’, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.

“Love you maa si rip,” Varun captioned the image. Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra on Instagram.

 

Paying her condolences, actress Sonam Kapoor commented: “Omg I am so sorry VD.” Nushrat Bharucha replied: “So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences.”

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya says he humiliated her in front of Manoj Bajpayee, makes excuses to avoid meeting his kids

Varun has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother’s Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media. “Happy Mother’s Day that’s me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi,” he had written.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In