Varun Dhawan’s aunt dies, actor expresses grief in Instagram post

Updated: May 23, 2020 20:53 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday shared that his maternal aunt has died. Mourning the demise of his ‘maa si’, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt.

“Love you maa si rip,” Varun captioned the image. Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra on Instagram.

Paying her condolences, actress Sonam Kapoor commented: “Omg I am so sorry VD.” Nushrat Bharucha replied: “So sorry Varun. Deepest condolences.”

Varun has often shared posts for his masi on Instagram. Last year on Mother’s Day, he had wished his masi too, on social media. “Happy Mother’s Day that’s me with my mom and my masi. Kyunki masi is MA jaisi,” he had written.

