Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor to recreate Guru Randhawa’s Lahore for Street Dancer 3D

Actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are currently shooting for Remo D’souza’s dance film, Street Dancer 3D. The two will reportedly recreate Guru Randhawa’s popular Punjabi number, Lahore in the film.

A source informed Pinkvilla, “The movie will feature as many as 12 songs, out of which almost 3-4 are recreations of hit Punjabi songs. Given that the movie will feature an interesting face-off between India and Pakistan dancers, Lahore was decided as one of the songs for recreation.” The report claims the recreated version is being composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar.

Prabhudheva has also recreated his popular dance number Mukkala Muqabala from the 1994 Tamil film Kadhalan. Composer Tanishq Bagchi has reportedly recreated the AR Rahman original that was dubbed in Hindi for the film, Humse Hai Muqabala. A source had told Mumbai Mirror, “It was shot during the on-going Dubai schedule with Prabhudheva taking centrestage for a minute-long solo performance, effortlessly repeating the difficult moves in a single take.”

Varun and Shraddha are enjoying themselves while working on the film. Recently, Varun shared a video on his Instagram account showing the entire crew shouting and screaming when director Remo D’Souza asked them to leave. “When u don’t want to leave the set SD3, crazy peeps,” he captioned the video and can be seen saying, “We don’t want to go home, we want to keep shooting.”

The Street Dancer 3D team is currently in Dubai for the shoot. The film was earlier scheduled to release on November 8 but will now hit screens on January 24, 2020.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 19:12 IST