Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter attend Russell Peters’ show; Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput hit the gym

Many Bollywood celebrities attended comedian Russell Peters’s show as part of his World Tour in Mumbai on Monday. Everyone from Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi, Kubbra Sait and Amyra Dastur, among others, attended the event.

Tara Sutaria, Jim Sarbh, Amyra Dastur, Vicky Kaushal at Russell Peters’ event in Mumbai on Monday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan with Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sanaya Irani, Nora Fatehi and Taapsee Pannu at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Preeti Jhangiani, Kim Sharma, Kirti Kulhari and Kubbra Sait at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Janhvi was spotted during her regular gym routine the next day. She was seen in a pink top and purple shorts. Kartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi were also spotted at a gym in Juhu. Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora were also seen during their gym session. Amrita was seen with her sons and husband Shakeel Ladak on an outing a day before.

Janhvi Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora during their gym sessions. ( Varinder Chawla )

Kartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi at a gym, ( Varinder Chawla )

Amrita Arora spotted with family on Monday (left) and Malaika at a restaurant on Tuesday. ( Varinder Chawla )

Mini Mathur and Cyrus Broacha are busy promoting their upcoming web series, Mind The Malhotras. The romantic comedy is set to release on Amazon Prime on June 7. The two were spotted during promotional interviews. While Mini was in a pink maxi dress, Cyrus looked a dapper in a blue suit. The two play a quirky married couple in the show.

Taapsee Pannu is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Game Over and was seen during interviews in a casual white shirt and denim pants. Tamannaah Bhatia, too was promoting her film Khamoshi and was seen in a yellow and white striped dress. Soha Ali Khan attended an event for conservation of environment and even planted a sapling on the occasion.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Taapsee Pannu, Soha Ali Khan, Cyrus Broacha and Mini Mathur spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

South star Dhanush attended the trailer launch of his first international film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir trailer. He was joined by director Ken Scott and wife Aishwarya Dhanush at the event. Dhanush plays Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a poor boy who grows up to be a street magician and is now on his way to Paris. His father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted in the city with wife Latha.

Dhanush with the team of The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir at the trailer launch. ( Varinder Chawla )

Dhanush with wife Aishwarya and director Ken Scott at the event. ( Varinder Chawla )

Rajinikanth spotted in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

Shilpa Shetty took part in cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3, as part of her early birthday celebrations.

Shilpa Shetty on sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3. ( Varinder Chawla )

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 19:14 IST