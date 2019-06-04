Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter attend Russell Peters’ show; Malaika Arora, Mira Rajput hit the gym
Several Bollywood celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Malaika Arora and Mira Rajput were spotted in Mumbai recently.bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2019 19:16 IST
Many Bollywood celebrities attended comedian Russell Peters’s show as part of his World Tour in Mumbai on Monday. Everyone from Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Nora Fatehi, Kubbra Sait and Amyra Dastur, among others, attended the event.
Janhvi was spotted during her regular gym routine the next day. She was seen in a pink top and purple shorts. Kartik Aaryan, Mira Rajput and Sooraj Pancholi were also spotted at a gym in Juhu. Sisters Malaika and Amrita Arora were also seen during their gym session. Amrita was seen with her sons and husband Shakeel Ladak on an outing a day before.
Mini Mathur and Cyrus Broacha are busy promoting their upcoming web series, Mind The Malhotras. The romantic comedy is set to release on Amazon Prime on June 7. The two were spotted during promotional interviews. While Mini was in a pink maxi dress, Cyrus looked a dapper in a blue suit. The two play a quirky married couple in the show.
Taapsee Pannu is busy with promotions of her upcoming film Game Over and was seen during interviews in a casual white shirt and denim pants. Tamannaah Bhatia, too was promoting her film Khamoshi and was seen in a yellow and white striped dress. Soha Ali Khan attended an event for conservation of environment and even planted a sapling on the occasion.
South star Dhanush attended the trailer launch of his first international film The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir trailer. He was joined by director Ken Scott and wife Aishwarya Dhanush at the event. Dhanush plays Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a poor boy who grows up to be a street magician and is now on his way to Paris. His father-in-law and superstar Rajinikanth was also spotted in the city with wife Latha.
Shilpa Shetty took part in cake-cutting ceremony on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 3, as part of her early birthday celebrations.
