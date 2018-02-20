Virat Kohli hugs his ‘one and only’ Anushka Sharma in new Instagram post. See pic

Virat Kohli is on cloud nine these days. After the emphatic victory of the Indian cricket team against South Africa in the bilateral one day series, he is taking things lightly. The Indian skipper has posted a photo on Instagram in which he is embracing his actor wife, Anushka Sharma. He captioned the picture, “My one and only.”

My one and only! ♥️😇♥️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Feb 20, 2018 at 12:14am PST

Some days ago, Virat credited his wife for being the inspiration behind his performance. He told the press in South Africa, “My wife (Anushka Sharma) who keeps me motivated deserves a lot of credit. She’s been criticized a lot in the past. But she’s one person who’s kept me going throughout the tour.”

There were rumours that the couple will also be a part of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan. However, Virat’s spokesperson later denied it. There is absolutely no truth to the rumours doing the rounds that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli will be on the next season of Koffee with Karan. Request you to please refrain from any such conjecture,” said the spokesperson.

After dating for three years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, 2017. Currently, Kohli is with team India in South Africa while Anushka Sharma is gearing up for the release of her home production venture Pari.