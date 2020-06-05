World Environment Day: Kajol, Sanjay Dutt post notes, Akshay Kumar says: ‘Let’s join hands to restore our bond with Earth’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 16:26 IST

On the occasion of World Environment Day, a number of celebrities posted messages on taking care of nature and the environment. Names include Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Babu, Jackie Shroff and Sonakshi Sinha to name a few.

Actor Akshay Kumar took to Instagram to post a video featuring a number of Bollywood celebrities singing to preserve nature. Posting the video, he wrote: “Dhakk Dhakk Dharti This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let’s join hands to restore our bond with Mother Earth. #DhakkDhakkDharti @moefccgoi @unep @adityathackeray @bhamlafoundation @hungamamusic.” The video features Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu, Adnan Sami, Rajkummar Rao, singer Shan among others. There are children in the video too.

Posting collage of three pictures, of her mother veteran actor Tanuja, her sister Tanishaa, her son Yug and herself from a tree planting drive they had participated in some years back, she wrote: “You will end up in the environment you create. Make sure yours is beautiful...Live healthy. Live green. #WorldEnvironmentDay @tanishaamukerji.”

They are all in raincoats, suggesting that it was sometime during the monsoons.

Actor Sanjay Dutt did some straight talking and asked all to begin changing lifestyle. He said, “The tough time that we’re facing today is a message from the nature to bring a change in our lifestyle. There’s enough damage that we have done already but small steps from every individual can still save our environment. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Jackie Shroff said things as they are - you reap what you sow. He wrote: “Jo Boyega Wohi Payega #WorldEnvironmentDay @pedlagaobhidu.”

Sonakshi Sinha wrote: “Happy World Environment Day! Humans toh environment! Something to think about... lets not go back to our old ways once this is over. A small but conscious change in your lifestyle can create a huge impact on the environment...and its the least we can do! #bethechange.”

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu a long note and said: “It is our collective and individual responsibility to preserve and tend to the environment in which we all live. - Dalai Lama | Nature and us, we’re interlinked. By protecting nature we’re protecting ourselves. These challenging times have exposed the vulnerability of human life, for us to survive well, it’s important to create a healthy & balanced ecosystem. While we all stay home safe, let our voices be heard. Let our actions and words be the change. The future of humanity depends on us! Save water, save trees, save electricity, reduce carbon emissions, save forests, save our oceans, save animals! Choose what’s important to you! Start today! Let’s do this together! ‪This #WorldEnvironmentDay, It’s time #ForNature.”

Actor Shraddha Kapoor posted a collage of three pictures to send the message across - it featured a copper water bottle, a bucket and mug in the bath room and a toothbrush made of wood - to drive home the message for saying no to plastic and having bucket bath to converse water. She wrote: “Bringing about small changes in my life over the past year to help preserve our Environment. Happy World Environment Day.”

Madhuri Dixit posted a then and now picture of New Delhi, in the pre and post lockdown period, and wrote: “Amazing how humans complicate everything. This pre & post lockdown visual is proof that it’s not too late yet. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay I’m hopeful we can learn and maintain mother Earth through our actions.”

Also read: When Daniel Radcliffe admitted to sleeping with Harry Potter fans ‘a few times when I was drinking’

Ajay Devgn, sharing a picture of his son Yug and himself from one of their vacations abroad, wrote: “Nurture Nature. Preserve our PLANET. Mother Earth is as sensitive as you & I are. #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Ayushmann Khurrana asked all to use water wisely. “My #OneWishForTheEarth would be that all of us should use water consciously. It is an extremely vital resource and everyone should do their bit in saving water at all times. @bhumipednekar amazing initiative #ClimateWarrior #WorldEnvironmentDay.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more