Zareen Khan makes a surprise appearance, Shweta Bachchan’s dinner date with Farah Khan

With no big films up for release this week and Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding keeping most of us hooked on to social media or television sets, Bollywood is having it easy. For most stars, it is all about doing their usual routine - be it dance classes, gym rituals, restaurant visits and more.

Looks like Shweta Bachchan Nanda is spending a lot of time in Mumbai at her parents place. She stepped out for a dinner date with her friend Farah Khan. They were spotted at Yauatcha at the Bandra Kurla Complex. While Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted going for her dance rehearsals, Rakul Preet was seen going to her gym.

Saiyami Kher was snapped outside Indigo, Nora Fatehi was seen in Juhu. Zareen Khan was also spotted in Mumbai in a white top.

The screening of Mirzapur, a new series aired on Amazon, also took place in Mumbai. Spotted there, were Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi. Kartik Aryan celebrated Children’s Day in Mumbai with kids.

(All pictures by Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 17:32 IST