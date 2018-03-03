 Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Captain America series. Here’s when the first book is out | books$ht picks | Hindustan Times
Ta-Nehisi Coates is writing a Captain America series. Here’s when the first book is out

American author and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates says that Captain America represents a “kind of Lincolnesque optimism” and that he wanted to explore what made people believe in “The Dream.”

books Updated: Mar 03, 2018 09:21 IST
Ta-Nehisi Coates has also written for the Black Panther series and helped inspire the blockbuster movie that came out last month.(Photo by Gregory Halpern)

Ta-Nehisi Coates is taking on another comics franchise.

The prize-winning author and journalist announced earlier this week that he is writing a Captain America series for Marvel. Coates posted an essay about his project on The Atlantic’s web site. He wrote that Captain America represented a “kind of Lincolnesque optimism” and that he wanted to explore what made people believe in “The Dream.” The first issue comes out in July.

Coates has also written for the Black Panther series and helped inspire the blockbuster movie that came out last month.

His books include Between the World and Me, which won the National Book Award, and We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy. He is a national correspondent for The Atlantic.

