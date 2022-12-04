Book Box: Why We Need Memoirs — 2

Dear Reader,

It’s a sunny winter afternoon on the Malabar Coast, and I am teaching a personal storytelling class at IIM Kozhikode. Sixty students are seated in an amphitheatre-like classroom, on a campus spread over hillsides covered with coconut and chikoo trees. Many have come in from neighbouring towns, and some from as far away as France, Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh. They are in their late thirties and forties, they’ve worked for a decade or more, and are now doing a management degree, studying weekends whilst they work. One’s a former air force pilot, one’s a doctor, another a petrochemical engineer, and others in information technology. Each is here because they share a hunger to take on more responsibility, and to reach for larger roles. Learning to tell their story is a key part of this piece, I tell them.

Personal Storytelling class at IIM Kozhikode.

‘Once you know who you are, and what you stand for, once you establish your credibility, you will persuade other people to follow you’, I point out, communicating collective wisdom from the management I studied, and from books like The Leaders Guide to Storytelling by Stephen Denning.

We do a storytelling exercise, reflecting on critical incidents in our lives, as the first step to understanding the values that shaped us. One man describes how he persuaded 12 families to leave their land to make place for a multi-crore gas pipeline, a woman speaks of fighting her way back to corporate life, another about the story of an amputee scaling Mount Everest that helped him confront his bereavement.

IIM Kozhikode.

The motives for writing memoirs are many — a personal catharsis with grief, abuse, addiction, memorialising a story that would otherwise be forgotten, influencing public opinion for a cause or a community, communicating your expertise, and if you’re in the public eye, the money you might make from a tell-all.

If any of these reasons appeal to you, here are three hacks to help you start writing - 1. Journal – Five years ago I read The Artist's Way by Julia Cameron. Her eight-week program taught me to record the highs and lows of my days, using prompts like ‘the best/worst part of the week’ or ‘Three things I am grateful for’. Journalling will help you get into the recording and reflecting mode. In addition, your journal could be the perfect raw material for your memoir. Use pen and paper and an old style journal, don’t re-read your writing till much later, don’t go back and scratch out anything, says Julia Cameron, three pieces of advice I found helpful, once I managed to follow them.

The Artist's Way.

2. Read these how-to books — Begin with The Memoir and the Memoirist by Thomas Larson, a primer that is packed with practical writing advice, with examples drawn from many interesting memoirs. Also read Inventing the Truth, edited by William Zinsser, where memoirists like Toni Morrison and Frank McCourt talk about their creative processes.

In Artful Truth, Helen De Bres contends with conundrums that crop up when you try to tell your story. Should you trust your memory? How much should you bare, especially when it involves other people? De Bres advances her arguments with expert allusions. By the time you finish her book, you will have a whole new reading list! For more read The Art of Memoir and also these fabulous books on writing.

Inventing the Truth, Artful Truths, and The Memoir and the Memoirist.

3. Do these memoir writing courses — Phil Knight, Founder of Nike, famously went back to Stanford University to study creative writing, before he wrote his memoir Shoe Dog. Memoir writing courses will help kickstart your writing. Try these.

Finally, meet Dr Leena Chatterjee. This Professor of Organisational Behaviour at BITS School of Management, Mumbai, tells us how writing our memoirs helps us develop new frames of looking at ourselves. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation.

Dr Leena Chatterjee.

Tell us about your childhood reading.

