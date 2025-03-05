Twenty Years and Counting: The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards

The Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards (META) is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year. To mark the milestone, 10 plays nominated across 13 categories will be staged in New Delhi from 13 to 19 March. This will be followed by the award ceremony on 20 March.

India’s biggest theatre festival and the prestigious awards began in 2004, with the late Ravi Dubey as its first Creative Director. In the early years, META’s jury directly nominated plays. However, after 2006, a selection committee was established and nominations were accepted from across the country. This process then led to the shortlisting of the 10 best plays. “To make participation more accessible, we began supporting theatre groups that couldn’t afford video recordings by providing grants for documentation. This initiative helped expand outreach and build a more inclusive platform,” said Sanjoy K Roy, Creative Director, META, and Managing Director, Teamwork Arts, which produces the festival.

Till date, the festival has received 4,203 entries in 75 different regional languages from 31 Indian states and Union Territories. “The festival played a key role in fostering new writing in Indian theatre, moving beyond adaptations of classic playwrights,” said Roy. The Best Original Play award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, that was instituted in 2010, became META’s most significant recognitions. Over the years, prominent theatre practitioners such as Badal Sircar, Zohra Sehgal, Khaled Chaudhary, Ebrahim Alkazi, Girish Karnad, Sushma Seth, among others, have been feted for shaping the landscape of Indian theatre.

The 15th lifetime achievement award will be awarded this year to writer, translator, journalist and theatre critic, Shanta Gokhale. This year’s jury comprises Dadi D Pudumjee, founder of the Ishara Puppet Theatre Trust, actor Kabir Bedi, producer, director and actor Lillette Dubey, diplomat and Director General Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) K Nandini Singla, and set designer, lighting designer and costume designer Sumant Jayakrishnan.

By showcasing exceptional theatre from across India, META has proved that powerful storytelling transcends language. “We have running subtitles at every show of plays in Indian languages and that has helped overcome any language barriers,” said Roy.

This year, the festival received 367 entries in 32 Indian languages and dialects from 20 states across India. The final 10 nominations feature plays in Hindi, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada, Sanskrit, Bundeli and English. “The applications received this year came from big metros, small towns, tier two cities, very well-established theatre groups, new groups, folk theatre companies, and from those who are working from the margins under difficult circumstances,” said Anurupa Roy, prominent puppeteer, puppet designer, and director of puppet theatre, who is on the selection committee.

The opening play, Chandaa Bedni, directed by Anirudh Sarkar and produced by Rangakarmee, is a musical about Chanda, a Bedia courtesan ruling the hearts of all her admirers, royalty and commoners alike, who discovers a love she never knew existed. “The play builds a narrative that remains painfully relevant today, as women continue to be silenced, ostracised and even sacrificed when they dare to transcend the roles preordained for them,” said Sarkar.

Swang - Jas ki Tas, directed by Akshay Singh Thakur and produced by Rangabharan Cultural and Social Welfare Society, presents folk tales and stories through a blend of songs, music and dance. An ancient form of Indian folk theatre, now on the verge of extinction, swang is known for its humour, satire and social messaging, and is primarily performed in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Dashanana Swapnasiddhi, directed by Manju Kodagu and produced by Bhalire Vichithram, presents Ravana as a complex character, oscillating between villainy and a soul yearning for salvation. “Our play explores Ravana’s struggle to transcend desire, blending mythology with modern expression to create a contemporary mythological poem,” said Kodagu.

Nihsango Ishwar, directed by Suman Saha and produced by Bengal Repertory, explores the last day of Krishna’s life, set after the events of the Kurukshetra battle and Lord Balarama’s death. It has Krishna alone in a forest, reflecting on his life, not as a god but as a man.

“In the rapidly transforming age of communication, theatre has a lot to offer. It can pose complex questions creatively and puncture the frozen silence on imminent issues vis-à-vis culture, language, hegemony, communities and polity,” said film and theatre actor, director and founder/creative director of Atelier Theatre, Kuljeet Singh, who is also on the META selection committee.

Be-Loved: Theatre, Music, Queerness, and Ishq!, directed by Sapan Saran and produced by Tamaasha Theatre, is an exploration of queer love through music, poetry and movement. Comprising the work of eminent queer writers, it explores queerness across locations and the diverse communities of India.

Portal Waiting, directed and produced by Abhi Tambe, is an immersive solo performance. Tambe plays all roles using a microphone, electric guitar and sound controller pad. The performance is experienced through headphones.

“We have performances rooted in folk traditions on the one hand, and on the other hand, we have unique voices of underrepresented communities. We also have cutting-edge performances, which give us a glimpse into the possibilities for theatre in times to come,” said Dilip Shankar, theatre and film casting director and selection committee member.

Kando Ningal Ente Kuttiye Kando (Have You Seen My Son?), directed by Kannan Palakkad and produced by Navarang Palakkad, portrays the historical truths uncovered during the final days of the struggle against the Emergency. The play is about teacher, writer and civil rights activist TV Eachara Warrier’s quest to bring to justice those responsible for the 1976 death by torture in police custody of engineering student, P Rajan.

Mattiah 22:39, directed by Arun Laal and produced by Astitva Mangaluru, explores the themes of love, loss and the transformative power of survival. “The audience is drawn into a harrowing journey, witnessing how the instinct to live can alter perspectives and fracture relationships, ultimately questioning what it means to be truly human in the face of annihilation,” said Mangaluru.

“What excites me most is how this festival brings unheard stories to the forefront. It’s not just about showcasing India’s theatre landscape — it actively engages with the world, sparking conversations that transcend borders,” said theatre director Sankar Venkateswaran, another selection committee member.

Directed by Lakshman KP and produced by Jangama Collective, Bob Marley from Kodihalli uses Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Waiting for a Visa as a metaphor to explores questions about discrimination and identity.

Jeevantey Maalakha, directed by OT Shajahan and produced by Athlete Kayika Nadakavedhi, delves into the abuse of power and flawed justice systems.

Building on the success of its online transition during Covid, which attracted half a million viewers, META aims to establish itself as a global platform for theatre in India. “We would like to make it even more accessible to all, both online and on stage — while continuing to celebrate and elevate the country’s rich theatrical heritage, and bringing in an inclusive bouquet of themes that hold up a mirror to social issues and look at transforming mind sets,” said Roy.

A freelance writer based in New Delhi, Neha Kirpal writes primarily on books, music, films, theatre and travel.