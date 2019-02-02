5 ways the fairer sex burns it out smarter

Speaking of women’s workout as opposed to that of men, one popular stance that holds good is that, the softer sex aspires to be skinny in the right places. Women go easier on the weight training and unlike men, who aim to bulk up, they aim to be toned too, but in a lean, slender, petite way. And while men tend to take to weight training as it makes them feel manly, women go for muscle work. Here’s a look at how their approach is better and how you can incorporate it too!

Men look for size... but women look for shape

Most men weight train heavily on the chest, arms and abs neglecting the other body parts. While women mostly focus on the abs, hips and thighs, ignoring their other body parts.

How you can do it: Since men aim to add size and bulk, they need to go with heavier weights, less reps and the added set or two. As women look at being more shapely, it’ll have to be more about cardiovascular activities with a lighter muscle toning component – perhaps calisthenics, body weight training, Pilates or Yoga.

Note: The weighing scale can never tell you how much fat, inches and therefore weight you’ve lost, vs. how much muscle you’ve gained. Remember, muscle is heavier and denser than flab. So, use a measuring tape to check on your progress!

Men’s workouts get them Barbie doll perfection; women’s workouts result in perseverance and inner strength

True. Women have a better overall take and view on fitness. It’s more holistic and focused on having a healthy body, mind and well as soul.

How you can do it: Best cardio tip: less is more. It’s moderate and not high intensity that gives you the result that you want.

Men look for six-packs, women look for toned arms and legs

While women’s aim is to rearrange their weight and be lean, but also stacked up in the right places, men look for six-packs.

How you can do it: Actually both are really important. Why choose when you can have it all!?

Men eat like beasts, women diet to perfection

Some women may diet excessively, but most eat smarter rather than too much!

How you can do it: Go easy on the starches, the oils, battered foods, juices and sugar. Eat more fresh fruits, salads, nuts and seeds. Your three square meals will make you very round! The excess will be stored away by the body in the form of fat. Instead, snack away through the day. Be a grazer.

Men take things to their head, women to their hearts

Fathers and husbands typically fulfil the role of being protector and provider. Women play nurturer, care taker, the one who holds the family together. Therefore, no surprises then that men have a greater level of stress, while women go the emotional way.

How you can do it: Work at destressing for balance. Engage in hobbies, catching a movie or catching up with friends and letting your hair down.

