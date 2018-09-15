Aahana Kumra says she’ll swipe right for John Hamm on Tinder

All about Aahana Date of birth: May 1

Sun Sign: Taurus

Home town: Lucknow

School /college: H.R. College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai

High point of your life: Lipstick Under My Burkha (2016)

Low point of your life: Losing a good role to someone related to the producer

If not an actress, you would have been...?

I would have been the head of an advertising agency.

What’s the best thing about Bollywood?

The music!

A song that’s in your head right now...?

We Don’t Talk Anymore by Charlie Puth.

The sexiest Bollywood actor according to you is...?

Ranbir Kapoor.

Who would you swipe right on Tinder?

I’ve never been on Tinder. But if I had to, I’d swipe right for Jon Hamm.

And what would your Tinder bio read...?

I think it would say: Sexy kitten meow!

A fashion era you wish you were born in...?

The 70s for sure! Fashion was all funky and classy then. But nowadays it’s all over the place.

Three things you look for in a man would be...?

Stability, honesty and companionship.

Your definition of love is...?

Two people must be compatible to be able to understand each other.

Share your fitness mantra...?

Being regular for my workout sessions.

How do you handle trolls?

I have mastered the art of not indulging such people.

One thing you’ve learnt about relationships from your mother?

Being equal in relationships, as my mom followed the same with my dad.

Your strategy in a crisis is....?

I’m a hyper person so I try and keep quiet to avoid any extra panic.

How do you de-stress?

By playing with my nephew.

Aahana’s favourites Cuisine: Chinese

Destination: Japan

Book: Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to a Long and Happy Life by Francesc Miralles and Hector Garcia

Street food: Aloo tikki chat and pani puri but only from Lucknow or Delhi

Social media: Instagram

