CelebsPick: Five documentaries to add to your watchlist

1. Nero’s Guests: The Age Of Inequality (2009)

Amol Gupte: “Nero’s Guests by Deepa Bhatia is a documentary on the agrarian crisis in India. It has won several awards at film festivals as well. The film is a must-watch as it is heart-wrenching to see the plight of the very people who put food on your table.”

2. The Cinema Travellers (2016)

Amit Masurkar: “The Cinema Travellers by Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya is about itinerant film showmen who travel through Maharashtra and show 35mm film prints on makeshift screens at village fairs. The drama, the characters of the film etc. are all worth revisiting.”

3. Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report (2017)

Ashvini Yardi: “Hyper Hardboiled Gourmet Report is a Japanese docu series based on the eating habits of people in dangerous circumstances. I think it’s one of the most fascinating series made on food ever. Only the Japanese could’ve come up with something like this!”

4. Wild Wild Country (2018)

Anees Bazmee: “Wild Wild Country is a documentary on Netflix about Osho. It is a story about a group of people inspired by Osho’s vision and the cult it formed. I was curious to know the story behind the man, it is very interesting and engaging. It is definitely worth a watch.”

5. Diego Maradona (2019)

Sandeep A. Varma: “Diego Maradona takes a look at the career of football legend Diege Armando Maradona by filmmaker Asif Kapadia. This film is not about hero worship. It captures the fragility of the genius footballer really well. I found the part where from God, he becomes the fallen God to be quite interesting. It’s made with a lot of passion and depth.”

