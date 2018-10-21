Fit and fine: What’s causing those fragile bones

Menakshi had it made – an MBA from a top institute, she was vice president in a MNC by the age of 28. She was hobnobbing with the industry leaders and then, one day she realised that weird aches and pains had started to take over.

She’d wake up one day with a pain in the lower back. Then two days later, her shoulder ache was killing her. Menakshi couldn’t wear well-fitted undergarments as her ribs and pelvis would ache. She dealt with these by popping pain killers, changing her wardrobe and blaming it all to stress. And then, one day, she tripped and broke her right shin bone.

What she didn’t realised was that young women in their mid to late 20s are falling prey to weak and porous bones, which in turn leads to unexplained aches and pains all over the body. In this condition, direct pressure on any bone in the body can be painful and is known as Low Bone Mineral Density (BMD) or Osteopenia.

Osteopenia, if not corrected, can lead to porous bones or Osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is dangerous as bones become fragile and can break easily. Osteoporotic bones are so fragile that just stepping down from a small height can lead to fractures, which do not heal easily.

The strange thing is that, this condition would affect post menopausal women in their 60s or 70s. But now, women in their mid to late 20s are diagnosed with Low Bone Mineral Density, and some even have full blown Osteoporosis…

What’s causing this malady?

Low Bone Mineral Density can be the direct result of low to insufficient Vitamin D3. Vitamin D3 is required for the absorption of calcium and phosphorous in the body. These are essential elements for bone health.

Vitamin D3 is needed for the healthy functioning of the body and may help in maintaining normal blood pressure, fighting autoimmune disease, flu and heart disease. Sturdy bones are a result of optimal Vitamin D3 levels in the body.

Low BMD and Vitamin D3 can be prevented by leading an active life (Illustration by Mitrarun Halder)

To cure this – hit the gym!

• Low BMD and Vitamin D3 can be prevented by leading an active life and getting lots of sun. Sunlight absorption by the skin is necessary for the body to manufacture its own Vitamin D3.

• Go for a brisk 30-minute walk outdoors especially early in the morning. And ladies, please stash that sunscreen lotion away!

Surya namaskars work perfectly well to absorb the rays of the sun (Illustration by Mitrarun Halder)

• If you don’t like walking, then do yoga or bodyweight workout outdoors. Surya namaskars work perfectly well to absorb the rays of the sun.

• Hit the gym at least twice a week to lift weights. Don’t do cardio as these sessions are meant to make your muscles strong, which will lead to stronger bones.

Compound exercises like deadlifts will lead to strong bones (Illustration by Mitrarun Halder)

• Do compound exercises like squats, deadlifts, lunges, standing presses, rows. These will lead to toned muscles and strong bones.

The way to develop strong bones is by getting plenty of fun-filled activity in the sun and by making your muscles strong in the gym (Illustration by Mitrarun Halder)

Remember ladies, the way to develop strong bones and a healthy productive life is by getting plenty of fun-filled activity in the sun and by making your muscles strong in the gym. Do these two things regularly and reap the benefits!

A strength and conditioning coach for the last 15 years, Kamal Singh, CSCS, specialises in post rehabilitation training and functional training.

From HT Brunch, October 21, 2018

