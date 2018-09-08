Five films that depict the fight to better mental health #YouAreNotAlone

1. Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

As Pat Salotano (Bradley Cooper) battles bipolar disorder and loses everything, he finds support and partnership in Tiffany, and a new ray of hope – ballroom dancing. The film portrays the challenges they face and show that there’s always a silver lining, you just have to look for it.

Watch on: Netflix

2. A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Based on the life of Nobel laureate John Nash, A Beautiful Mind captures the challenges of a person suffering from schizophrenia and how it affects his life and the people living around him. It makes you realise how real the hallucinations for a person suffering from the condition can feel.

Watch on: Amazon Prime Video

3. It’s Kind Of A Funny Story (2010)

Based on a 2006 novel of the same name, the story traces the journey of 16-year-old Craig who goes to seek help after contemplating suicide. The movie captures many emotions and helps you realise that while things may not seem okay right away, a little faith can change them for the better.

Watch on: Cinemax.com

4. I’m A Cyborg, But That’s OK (2006)

A south Korean romantic comedy film about Young- goon, a young woman who is convinced she’s a cyborg, and Il-Sun, a young male diagnosed with anti-social behaviour and kleptomania, meet at a psych ward and find their way into embracing their conditions and each other in the cutest way possible, showing there’s always a rainbow to look out for.

Watch on: Daily Motion

5. The Perks Of Being A Wallflower (2012)

One of the best movies on social anxiety and awkwardness, the film deals with the feeling of isolation despite being surrounded by many, and the highs and lows of growing up with mental health issues and learning to make the best of it.

Watch on: Netflix

From HT Brunch, September 9, 2018

First Published: Sep 08, 2018