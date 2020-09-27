e-paper
Head: Fitness first: Tracking health

The world’s no 1 YouTuber Gaurav Chaudhury tells you which one is better- Apple Watch or the Fitbit?

brunch Updated: Sep 27, 2020 08:02 IST
Gaurav Chaudhary
Hindustan Times
Gaurav Chaudhary aka Technical Guruji says choice of fitness tracker depends on your budget, devices and form factor
Cracker tracker

What’s a better fitness tracker: The Apple Watch or the FitBit. Why?

-Sumit Satija, Jaipur

Choose one based on your requirements. First, the tech bit: FitBit comes in several options unlike the Apple Watch and the latter is tied to the Apple ecosystem so it cannot be used as a standalone device. As far as fitness is concerned, the FitBit does not show accurate calorie burn; it can be inconsistent at times compared to the Apple Watch. The Apple Watch also scores because of its different features on the tracker. So there are no certain answers. It depends on your budget, devices and form factor.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 18.8 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2020

