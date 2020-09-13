HT Brunch Game Show: Which of these people will get fit first?

Sheena Arya, 31, Marketing manager

Height and current weight: 5 ft 1 in, 52kg

The struggle: Since she got married three years ago, Sheena started putting on weight as she had to juggle family outings and a hectic work schedule.

The goal: Before lockdown her weight was 57kg. She now weighs 52kg and hopes to touch 47kg by the end of August.

Why she might win: Sheena works out for 45 minutes, five days a week, which includes cardio, yoga, abs, squats and stretching. She has three meals,decaffeinated green tea and snacks on fruits like papaya and plum. Sheena’s diet also includes a wheatgrass shot on an empty stomach every morning.

Why she might not: Weekends are her cheat days, though she keeps her sugar and fried food intake to a minimum.

Arjun Gite, 28, Hotelier

Height and current weight: 5 ft 6 in, 59 kg

The struggle: “At 22, I was 48kg! I started to eat well to put on weight, and in 2014, I began working out.”

The goal: “An ideal body for my birthday!” Arjun wants to build strength and endurance, and keep his weight between 58kg and 60kg, with a muscle weight of 28kg to 30kg.

Why he might win: He works out six days a week − body weight training and weight training on alternate days. “If you only do body weight training, you lose muscle.” He has five meals a day, and drinks about four litres of water.

Why he might not: His mother has been cooking treats since lockdown began. So, he has stopped eating with the family when the meal is too tempting.

Aakanksha Gupta, 32, Entrepreneur

Height and current weight: 5 ft 6 in, 69kg

The struggle: Diagnosed with a thyroid imbalance, Aakanksha put on three-four kg due to erratic eating habits. She moved back home when the lockdown began and now her mother helps her eat on time.

The goal: She was 73kg in April, 69kg now and is aiming for 60kg by September-end.

Why she might win: She walks for over an hour, thrice a week and does one-hour power yoga on Mondays and Wednesdays. She sticks to home-cooked meals and drinks two litres of warm water infused with ginger, mint and lemon through the day. “I have stopped smoking,” she adds.

Why she might not: “I’m trying this regime without telling anyone, because no one I know would believe I could do it.”

And the winner is...Sheena Arya

“It is easier to lose weight than build muscle,” says celebrity fitness coach Deanne Panday.

“Eating well and healthy, and having an exercise regime that works for you body type is crucial,” she says explaining why Sheena has a leg-up.

Chuck cheat days and indulge in small cheat snacks all through the week. “But avoid stress eating,” says Deanne.

Thyroid or hormonal issues make weight loss tough. Take it easy and opt for meditation, pilates and cycling! It’ll be a slow and steady process. “If it happens too quickly, you will gain weight back,” Deanne warns.

To bulk up, don’t focus on excess protein intake, as it is tough on kidneys, “ she says, and adds: “Get enough sleep, guys!”

