Meet the most-loved garment of Lockdown: the kaftan
Here are six ways to wear this sleeper hit for all occasions (along with super comfortable kurtas for men)brunch Updated: Oct 11, 2020 08:34 IST
Forget your pyjamas – the kaftan should be your go-to look for running errands, indulging in some me-time while you multitask with Zoom meetings and perhaps even to a lockdown wedding (if you are invited to one!). They are super comfortable. They look as good with strappy heels as they do with a pair of slippers. And most of all, the silhouette is so forgiving that you won’t end up feeling guilty of all the binge-eating you’ve been indulging in.
However, ‘kaftan’ is actually a Persian word, and the style first originated in Ancient Mesopotamia. The Ottoman sultans from the 14th to the 18th centuries wore them and historically, the kaftan has been gender-neutral. In fact, one can find its variations in the Iranian plateau along with West and North Africa.
In 1950s and early 1960s, Christian Dior and Balenciaga brought this style to the runways as loose-fitting evening gowns or as a robe worn with coordinated trousers. So, if you want to ace these roomy silhouettes – worn by the likes of Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Hillary Clinton – then expect some helpful tips and tricks here! Plus, learn how to wear a kurta for a stay-at-home yet stylish look.
THE TIE & DYE KAFTAN
Be a part of the kaftan craze with this vibrant iteration
The super comfortable tie-dye kaftan style comes with a colourful print, which first became popular in the 1970s
WEAR THIS KAFTAN WHILE: “Lounging with your family or friends or even to the poolside (if you have a home with a pool),” says designer Nachiket Barve.
STYLE IT WITH: “A boho-chic bag and shoes,” he suggests.
“Style the tie & dye kaftan with a boho bag and shoes ” —Nachiket Barve, Fashion designer
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “Beaded necklaces,” he says.
KEEP IN MIND: “To not go too OTT with styling since the kaftan already has a lot of colours,” he says.
THE CROPPED KURTA
Brighten up the new normal with a vibrant kurta.
This shortened version of the kurta is the perfect way to keep the look casual yet rooted in tradition
WEAR THIS KURTA AT: “Home. The look is casual, easy and comfortable,” says fashion designer Sonam Dubal. “It would be great for a pooja too,” says designer Amy Billimoria.
“The lungi-kurta allows free movement” —Amy Billimoria, Celeb stylist
STYLE IT WITH: “Sandals to stay true to the clean, minimal vibe of the look,” Sonam says.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “An angavastram or an Assamese gamosa or a woven scarf around the neck in cotton,” he adds.
KEEP IN MIND: “To stay true to your style. If you wear Indo-fusion often then this is a great look for you as it allows a lot of movement,” advises Amy.
THE KAFTAN MINI
Look laidback yet elegant in this relaxed silhouette
Sleek and minimal, the kaftan dress is a modern-day roomy style that often ends somewhere above the knee
WEAR THIS KAFTAN TO: “Running errands and indulging in downtime while you’re multitasking or even for a Zoom meeting,” says designer Nachiket Barve.
STYLE IT WITH: “Beaded flats. Keep the hair simple like the dress,” he adds.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “Baroque pearls or layer lots of dainty necklaces,” opines Barve.
KEEP IN MIND: “To keep make-up minimal,” he says.
THE KAFTAN OVERLAY
Cover up without looking like a wallflower!
The kaftan overlay is a long, loose jacket that can be worn over everything, from jumpsuits to dresses
For her
WEAR THIS KAFTAN TO: “A celebratory lunch or a day festival,” says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.
STYLE IT WITH: “A top knot,” he adds.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “Fun, dainty hoops,” he recommends.
KEEP IN MIND: “To keep the focus on one element from the look unless you want to look maximalist,” he advises.
“Pair a kaftan overlay with dainty hoops” —Rishi Raj, Celeb stylist
For him
WEAR THIS KURTA TO: “A dinner party. It’s not appropriate for the day,” says Rishi.
STYLE IT WITH: “Shoes as they would make the outfit appear very chic while adding a little dandy vibe to it,” he says.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “A brooch so it adds a little pop to the global-meets-local look,” he says.
KEEP IN MIND: “Not to wear this to any casual event,” he cautions.
THE KAFTAN MAXI
Lockdown weddings just got more fun!
Flaunt this floor-length number at a family do
WEAR THIS KAFTAN TO: “To a day wedding or a destination wedding of 20 people,” says Rishi Raj.
STYLE IT WITH: “A nice bikini under it if the wedding is at a beach,” he advises.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “Smoky eyes and gladiators or even boots if you want to create a grunge look. Braid the hair with ribbons or colourful threads,” he says.
KEEP IN MIND: “To not wear jewellery with this look. If you must wear jewellery then opt for oxidised jewellery,” he says.
“Layer a kaftan maxi over a bikinii” —Rishi Raj, Celeb stylist
THE KAFTAN CO-ORDS
Go tropical with bold, graphic print
Match your kaftan style top with trousers in the same print
WEAR THIS KAFTAN TO: “Your beachside home. It draws a lot of attention because of the print. It’s not the best look for a city,” says designer Rina Singh.
STYLE IT WITH: “Big aviators, and chunky metallic jewellery,” she recommends.
ACCESSORISE IT WITH: “A neutral-coloured fabric belt so it draws some focus to the waist,” she adds.
KEEP IN MIND: “To not wear oxidised jewellery with this look,” she says.
From HT Brunch, October 11, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch