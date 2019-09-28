Personal Agenda with Robin Singh: A myth about Indian footballers is that we aren’t physically fit enough

brunch

What’s the last thing you googled?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.

What’s the last show you binge-watched?

El Corazón de Sergio Ramos.

In a nutshell Date of birth: May 9

Sun sign: Taurus

Home town: New Delhi

School/college: Somerville School, Noida / St. Stephen’s, Chandigarh

First break: East Bengal F.C., Kolkata

High point of your life: Debut for the national team in 2012

Low point of your life: My knee injury in 2015

What’s the best part about representing India internationally?

The feeling of representing your country is indescribable!

You had an interest in cricket as a child. Why did you pick football?

The adrenaline rush that I got from playing football is something that I never got from cricket.

One myth about Indian football that you’d like to bust…?

That we aren’t physically fit enough to play against the best of Asia.

If you had to pick three international football players to play with, who would you choose?

Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Karim Benzema.

What’s your take on sportswomen in India at present?

They are pushing boundaries and making India proud. Look at the championships they’ve won this year! But we still need to give much more exposure to their games.

What’s the most bizarre thing a fan has done for you?

A fan once jumped off a moving bus and ran through the traffic just to tell me: “Well played in last night’s game”!

If you woke up as a woman one day, what would you do?

I’d go shop for make-up! I’d be happy I don’t need to shave my beard every day.

What’s your personal style?

Casual, comfortable and with a clean pair of sneakers!

On my phone Number of unread messages: 76

On your speed dial: My wife, my physio and our favourite sushi restaurant in Goa

Last emoji you used: The ambulance

Most-used app: Instagram and YouTube

Favourite filter: Paris

An outfit you’ll never wear again...?

Skinny jeans and tight shirts.

If you had to cook a meal for your wife in 30 minutes, you’d make...?

French toast with Nutella, strawberries and iced coffee.

Describe your idea of a perfect Sunday.

Gym and brunch by the pool.

