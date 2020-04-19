Star-studded home video, Supermoon, and lots of positive vibes…in this week’s WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Apr 19, 2020 05:18 IST
Watch
Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal, lend a helping hand to Diljit Dosanjh in finding Amitabh Bachchan’s misplaced spectacles.
Tap
Even as dark times envelope the hospitality industry, Marriott International has begun to light up their rooms to send across a positive message to all those around the properties!
View this post on Instagram
The Light of HOPE is symbolic of better times to come thereby reflecting a message of strength and resilience . . This is our way of showing the world that we are in it together and we will come out stronger . . #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #LightForIndia #Stayhomestaysafe #Marriottstrong #Hope
Follow
Check out gorgeous images of the brightest and largest Supermoon of the year add some blush to the night sky
A SuperLua nascendo ontem sobre o 'The Shard' em Londres.— Astronomia USP Brasil (@AstroUSP) April 8, 2020
The SuperMoon rising over The Shard in London.
(c) Reuters 7/April/2020 pic.twitter.com/Va41iQUImM
From HT Brunch, April 19, 2020
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch