Home / Brunch / Star-studded home video, Supermoon, and lots of positive vibes…in this week’s WTF

Star-studded home video, Supermoon, and lots of positive vibes…in this week’s WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Apr 19, 2020 05:18 IST
Team HTBrunch
Watch

Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Mammootty, Chiranjeevi, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal, lend a helping hand to Diljit Dosanjh in finding Amitabh Bachchan’s misplaced spectacles.

 

Tap

Even as dark times envelope the hospitality industry, Marriott International has begun to light up their rooms to send across a positive message to all those around the properties!

 

Follow

Check out gorgeous images of the brightest and largest Supermoon of the year add some blush to the night sky

From HT Brunch, April 19, 2020

top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
47 districts in 23 states, UTs have zero Covid cases: Govt
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Kerala to convert at least 2,000 houseboats into isolation wards
