Your five-point guide to writing a dating app bio

1. Don’t be a show off!

Choose class over jazz

“Highlight an important milestone that you have achieved, but refrain from over expressing or exaggerating about yourself. Humility is your friend.”

Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid

2. Let your pictures do the talking

Put up photos that reflect your lifestyle

“The first thing a potential partner sees (and you see, of them!) is your picture. Upload pictures that showcase you as a person and show your interests.”

3. Creatively describe yourself

Use wordplay to indicate your best qualities

Sonali Gupta, clinical psychologist

“Use sarcasm and puns to write about a quality that describes you, as that indicates your level of intelligence and humour, which will then get you matches that work for you. For example, if you’re not an exercise person, write ‘my idea of cardio is shopping.’”

4. Leave a bait

Take an interest in your potential match by asking a question

Priti Joshi, global director of strategy, Bumble

“Put relevant information down about yourself and what you do, that’s a given. But asking a question in your bio that the other person can answer as their first message to you is always a good idea to get a conversation going.”

5. Show your funny bone

Reflect your sense of humour through your writing

Snehil Khanor, CEO and co-founder, TrulyMadly

“Write something witty instead of just writing ‘I’m funny’. Also, avoid clichés like “I like to travel”. Who doesn’t? Instead, drop hints about future travel plans, like if you’re planning to go see the Northern Lights this year!”

