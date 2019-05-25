Your five-point guide to writing a dating app bio
‘Sapiosexual, music lover, aficionado’ are passé. Dating app experts give a lowdown on how you can make your dating app profile better!brunch Updated: May 26, 2019 07:57 IST
1. Don’t be a show off!
Choose class over jazz
“Highlight an important milestone that you have achieved, but refrain from over expressing or exaggerating about yourself. Humility is your friend.”
–Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid
2. Let your pictures do the talking
Put up photos that reflect your lifestyle
“The first thing a potential partner sees (and you see, of them!) is your picture. Upload pictures that showcase you as a person and show your interests.”
–Melissa Hobley, CMO, OkCupid
3. Creatively describe yourself
Use wordplay to indicate your best qualities
“Use sarcasm and puns to write about a quality that describes you, as that indicates your level of intelligence and humour, which will then get you matches that work for you. For example, if you’re not an exercise person, write ‘my idea of cardio is shopping.’”
–Sonali Gupta, clinical psychologist
4. Leave a bait
Take an interest in your potential match by asking a question
“Put relevant information down about yourself and what you do, that’s a given. But asking a question in your bio that the other person can answer as their first message to you is always a good idea to get a conversation going.”
–Priti Joshi, global director of strategy, Bumble
5. Show your funny bone
Reflect your sense of humour through your writing
“Write something witty instead of just writing ‘I’m funny’. Also, avoid clichés like “I like to travel”. Who doesn’t? Instead, drop hints about future travel plans, like if you’re planning to go see the Northern Lights this year!”
–Snehil Khanor, CEO & co-founder, TrulyMadly
Follow @BeingFeline on Twitter
Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter
From HT Brunch, June 26, 2019
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: May 25, 2019 21:48 IST