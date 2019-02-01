Budget 2019| ‘Thank you for copying Congress’: P Chidambaram attacks interim Budget

Former finance minister P Chidambaram on Friday criticised the interim Budget presented by finance minister Piyush Goyal, saying it was just rip off of the Congress party’s ideas for the poor. (Follow live updates here)

“Thank you Interim FM for copying the Congress’ declaration that the poor have the first right to the resources of the country,” the senior Congress leader tweeted.

“It was not a Vote on Account. It was an Account for Votes,” he also said.

Piyush Goyal, who was given the charge of the finance ministry after Arun Jaitley went to the US for medical treatment, presented the BJP-led government’s last budget before a general election due by May.

