Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements for middle class in 2023
Jan 31, 2024 04:03 PM IST
Budget 2024: Here's a look at the important announcements in the Union Budget 2023-24 which aimed at benefitting the middle class
The Union Budget 2023-24, presented on February 1, 2023, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, brought many changes for the middle class. Here's a look at the important announcements in the Union Budget 2023-24 which aimed at benefitting the middle class:
- Tax changes: The rebate limit for personal income tax under the new tax regime was increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹7 lakh owing to which individuals earning up to ₹7 lakh per year will not have to pay any income tax.
- Tax slabs: The number of tax slabs in the new tax regime was reduced from six to five and the tax rates were slashed significantly. Those with a yearly income of ₹0–3 lakh did not have to pay tax, from ₹3-5 lakh, the tax rate was five per cent, from ₹6–9 lakh, the tax rate was 10 per cent, from ₹12–15 lakh, the tax rate was 20 per cent.
- Standard reduction: The standard deduction for salaried professionals and pensioners was increased from ₹50,000 to ₹52,500.
- Investment limit for deduction under Section 80C: The limit for investment in tax-saving instruments under section 80C of the Income Tax Act was increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.
- Education: The budget allocated more funds for education, including scholarships and funding for educational institutions.
- Housing: The budget announced several measures to boost affordable housing, including increased tax benefits for developers and homebuyers.
