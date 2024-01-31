 Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements for middle class in 2023 - Hindustan Times
Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements for middle class in 2023

ByHT News Desk
Jan 31, 2024 04:03 PM IST

Budget 2024: Here's a look at the important announcements in the Union Budget 2023-24 which aimed at benefitting the middle class

The Union Budget 2023-24, presented on February 1, 2023, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, brought many changes for the middle class. Here's a look at the important announcements in the Union Budget 2023-24 which aimed at benefitting the middle class:

Interim Budget 2024 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo)

  1. Tax changes: The rebate limit for personal income tax under the new tax regime was increased from 5 lakh to 7 lakh owing to which individuals earning up to 7 lakh per year will not have to pay any income tax.
  2. Tax slabs: The number of tax slabs in the new tax regime was reduced from six to five and the tax rates were slashed significantly. Those with a yearly income of 0–3 lakh did not have to pay tax, from 3-5 lakh, the tax rate was five per cent, from 6–9 lakh, the tax rate was 10 per cent, from 12–15 lakh, the tax rate was 20 per cent.
  3. Standard reduction: The standard deduction for salaried professionals and pensioners was increased from 50,000 to 52,500.
  4. Investment limit for deduction under Section 80C: The limit for investment in tax-saving instruments under section 80C of the Income Tax Act was increased from Rs. 1.5 lakh to Rs. 2.5 lakh.
  5. Education: The budget allocated more funds for education, including scholarships and funding for educational institutions.
  6. Housing: The budget announced several measures to boost affordable housing, including increased tax benefits for developers and homebuyers.

