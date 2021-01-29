IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Budget / Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
budget

Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time

Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:22 AM IST

The budget session of Parliament will begin on Friday with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing members of both the Houses seated in three different locations for the first time as part of precautions against COVID-19.

A Rajya Sabha press release said that 144 members of Parliament will be seated in the Central Hall including the council of ministers, chairpersons of various committees of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, leaders of different parties and groups in both the Houses, former Prime Ministers and national presidents of BJP and Congress.

The remaining members of Parliament will be seated in the chambers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as per the COVID-induced physical distancing norms.

The release said that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has taken COVID test ahead of the session and several members of the upper House have also taken the test.

It said 1,209 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have also been administered COVID test as part of the preparations for the budget session which is the second to be held under COVID-19 restrictions after the monsoon session last year.

The release said that 715 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, who are not directly connected with the proceedings of the House have been administered antigen tests while 494 associated with the proceedings of the House have been administered RT PCR tests.

"None have tested positive in the antigen tests and results of RT PCR tests are expected today. This is in sharp contrast to 64 officials and staff of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat having tested positive ahead of the Monsoon Session last year," the release said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman, who reviewed in detail preparations for the budget session on Wednesday, has given directions that personal staff of ministers, members of Rajya Sabha and officers of the ministries visiting Parliament shall also be tested for coronavirus.

Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman has convened a meeting of leaders of various parties and groups in the House on Sunday. The Business Advisory Committee will meet tomorrow.

The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.

Rajya Sabha will have both Zero Hour and Question Hour during the session.

Question Hour will begin at 9.30 am. Zero Hour and Question Hour were not taken up during the monsoon session last year as the House met for only four hours per day, the release said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
Sitharaman’s plan will likely rely on generous public spending to spur activity, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer to boost consumption and easing rules to attract investments when she presents the budget.(File Photo)
budget

High stakes as India vows to unveil a budget like ‘Never Before’

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:26 AM IST
“Expectations are high, going into this budget,” said Samiran Chakraborty, an economist with Citigroup Inc. “Expenditure profile could move from survival to revival as the focus on infrastructure increases.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
The budget session will have 33 sittings and the union budget will be presented for the first time in conditions created by COVID-19.(ANI file photo)
budget

Prez Kovind to address members of 2 Houses seated in 3 locations for first time

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Rajya Sabha will meet at 3 pm on Friday and one hour after the presentation of the general budget on February 1. On the remaining days, the House will meet between 9 am and 2 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
The budget would be telecast live on Lok Sabha TV. It would also be telecast on Doordarshan, Rajya Sabha TV etc.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
budget

When is the Union Budget 2021? How to watch live telecast?

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:33 AM IST
This will be the third annual budget tabled by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Economic Survey is prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor. KV Subramanian has been holding the post since December 2018.(Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
business

Budget 2021: Economic Survey 2020-21 to be presented today

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Chief Economic Adviser KV Subramanian will address a press conference at 2.30pm after the presentation of the Economic Survey.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
Serafino Cota at his 18-room hotel near south Goa’s Cavelossim beach(HT Photo)
budget

The next 12 months are going to be very tough, says hotel owner Cota

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 06:26 AM IST
  • Cota’s predicament sums up the story of small hotel owners and the tourism sector across India during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.(HT Photo)
budget

Ease of doing business key focus area of Customs: Finance Minister

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 04:59 AM IST
  • The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) observed International Customs Day on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
The session will run from January 29 to April 8 with a recess from February 15 to March 7.(PTI Photo)
budget

Parliament set to see a stormy Budget Session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 05:51 AM IST
  • Opposition parties will use the Budget Session to target the government on its handling of the Covid-19-ravaged economy and the India-China border staff.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
Chidambaram said that even without the pandemic, the economy would have continued on the downward path that had begun in the first quarter of 2018-19 and continued for eight successive quarters.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)
budget

Expect budget with dressed-up numbers, says former finance minister Chidambaram

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • Chidambaram said the government should make direct cash transfers to 20-30% of the families at the bottom of the pyramid for at least six months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
Two DMK MPs said on condition of anonymity that their party cannot afford to send all MPs to Parliament on a daily basis at this time because elections are drawing near in Tamil Nadu.(PTI File)
india news

Fewer TMC, DMK MPs may attend budget session

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:55 AM IST
Elections are due to take place in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in April-May, along with polls in Assam, Kerala and the Union territory of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman needs to boost spending to dig India out of an unprecedented recession when she presents her budget February 1.(ANI)
budget

Union budget 2021: Economists warn any new tax in India could hurt recovery

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:32 PM IST
A so-called Covid cess shouldn’t be announced because the economy is still normalizing after a strict and vast lockdown, said Sonal Varma, an economist at Nomura Holdings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The IMF report also suggests that India will continue to hold its tag of one of the world’s fastest growing major economies, said the BJP spokesperson.(REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
budget

Good economics is good politics, expect a dream budget: BJP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:31 PM IST
The BJP spokesperson said several indicators have shown that Indian economy is showing a V-shaped recovery
READ FULL STORY
Close
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
The tentative dates for the Budget Session of Parliament were decided after a meeting of the cabinet committee for parliamentary affairs on Tuesday, but a final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition parties by the end of the week.(HT PHOTO.)
budget

Budget should focus on growth recovery; fiscal deficit may fall to 6.2 % in FY22

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The report pegged growth at 9.6 per cent for 2021-22 and (-)7.8 per cent for the current financial year 2020-21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur during 'Halwa' ceremony to mark the commencement of final stage of Union Budget 2021-22 and launch of 'Union Budget Mobile App' to provide easy and quick information to all stakeholders, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI01_23_2021_000232A)(PTI)
budget

Experts do not expect any major income tax relief in Budget

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Suggestions are being discussed at top level and no one knows what is being decided.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the first legacy dispute resolution mechanism for central excise and service tax in her first budget, presented on July 5, 2019, for smoother functioning of the newly introduced Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.
budget

Budget may unveil PSE privatisation policy, sources say

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:22 PM IST
The Budget for the fiscal beginning April 1 is likely to identify the strategic sectors PSUs where the government would like to retain its presence, the two sources aware of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
In May update to the oulook, Fitch had projected Indian economy’s growth at 9.5% in 2021-22. S&P has forecast a 5% contraction in the fiscal year starting April, and the growth to recover to 8.5 % next fiscal.(REUTERS File)
budget

Watch farm stocks, automakers, banks as India unveils its annual budget

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:46 AM IST
India’s annual budget will be unveiled on February 1, with expectations that the government will boost spending to reboot an economy that’s forecast to contract the most this year since 1952. Here’s a guide to those stocks that may be most affected by the spending plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP