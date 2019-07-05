Union budget 2019: When, where to watch Nirmala Sitharaman’s first budget

The Narendra Modi led NDA government will shortly be presenting its first budget of its second innings after returning to power with a thumping majority. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also make history by being the first full-time woman finance minister in India to present the Budget.

Today’s budget follows the interim budget that was tabled by Union Minister Piyush Goyal earlier this year just before the Lok Sabha elections. Some believe Sitharaman may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax threshold for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.

Where to watch

You can watch the budget speech live on DD News’ Youtube channel, Lok Sabha TV.

You can also get a complete coverage of the budget and Economic Survey www.indiabudget.gov.in

When to watch

The budget is expected to be presented in Lok Sabha at 11 am

The Budget is expected to boost spending at the cost of short-term slippage in fiscal deficit targets as she lays down the Modi 2.0 government’s road map for the economy and the nation in the next five years.

Also, there is expected to be a big push for infrastructure spending including on roads and railways to drive growth which had slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the first three months of 2019 -- well below China’s 6.4 per cent. The slowdown is also reflected in high-frequency numbers such as IIP and automobile sales numbers.

First Published: Jul 05, 2019 08:41 IST