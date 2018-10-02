Air India to start jumbo jets on domestic routes, revive financial fortune

National carrier Air India would fly its premier 420-seater double-decker Boeing 747 aircraft, usually operated in long haul sectors, between domestic destinations Delhi-Kolkata and Delhi-Mumbai starting October 16 to meet passenger demand during festive season and also to revive its financial fortune.

Air India intends to attract more passengers by putting bigger planes on domestic routes.

“With 12 first class, 26 business class and 385 economy class seats, the Jumbo B 747 will operate one flight daily on the Delhi- Kolkata-Delhi and Delhi- Mumbai-Delhi sectors from October 16 to October 21. B 747 Jumbo will also operate two flights daily on the Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi sector from November 1 to November 11 to cater to passengers during Diwali,” said Air India spokesperson Praveen Bhatnagar.The aircraft promises to offer an altogether new experience to passengers flying on domestic routes. 2018 also marks the 50th anniversary of Boeing 747.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the airline will also operate four new routes from October 28.

“We think there is scope for new routes and after consultation we have decided to start flights on Mumbai-New York, Bangalore-Kolkata, Kolkata-Bangkok and Delhi- Nanded sectors,” said the official.

On Monday, the airline also came up with fresh auction for its two and three bhk flats and land parcels in Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mangalore, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

“We are selling flats owned by us, while those on lease will continue to stay with us. These flats were purchased before the merger.

“We have tied up with MSTC Ltd, which specialises in e-auctions to divest the real estate assets,” said another Air India official.

First Published: Oct 02, 2018 07:31 IST