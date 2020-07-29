e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Equity indices volatile in early trade, IndusInd Bank gains 3.8%

Equity indices volatile in early trade, IndusInd Bank gains 3.8%

Metal majors were up with Tata Steel gaining by 2.4 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.7 per cent and Vedanta by 1.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Grasim, Dr Reddy’s, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors.

business Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:31 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
At 10.15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 89 points or 0.23 per cent at 38,404 while the Nifty 50 lost 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 11,287.
At 10.15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 89 points or 0.23 per cent at 38,404 while the Nifty 50 lost 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 11,287. (PTI)
         

Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses in a volatile trade during early hours on Wednesday amid mixed cues in global markets.

At 10.15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 89 points or 0.23 per cent at 38,404 while the Nifty 50 lost 14 points or 0.12 per cent at 11,287. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with thin margins.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank gained by 3.8 per cent to Rs 547.15 per share after its board approved a Rs 3,288-crore fund raising plan through a preferential issue. It also reported 64 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 510 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

Metal majors were up with Tata Steel gaining by 2.4 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.7 per cent and Vedanta by 1.5 per cent. The other major gainers were Grasim, Dr Reddy’s, Larsen & Toubro and Eicher Motors.

However, Adani Ports, Nestle India, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki traded with a negative bias. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries was down by 1 per cent to Rs 2,155.80 per share.

Meanwhile, Asian markets were mixed with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rising by 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was down by 0.8 per cent in a weak start to corporate earnings season.

tags
top news
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
Indian Navy deepens watch to check China ambitions
LIVE: Over 15 lakh Covid-19 cases in India; 768 deaths in 24 hours push toll to 34,193
LIVE: Over 15 lakh Covid-19 cases in India; 768 deaths in 24 hours push toll to 34,193
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
How IAF will have an edge over neighbours with Rafales’ induction
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
‘Sachin was never ruthless, couldn’t convert hundreds into 200s & 300s’
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
Missile systems, cold-engine start make multi-role Rafales all the more deadly
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
India’s Covid tally crosses 1.5 million, Delhi gears up for 2nd Sero survey
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In