Fuel prices hiked for first time since December 7, petrol closes in on all-time high in Delhi

business

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 13:07 IST

Petrol and diesel prices witnessed a hike on Wednesday, making this the first time in almost a month (29 days) that these have been hiked. With an increase of 26 and 25 paise per litre respectively on Wednesday, a litre of petrol now costs Rs 83.97 in Delhi while an equal quantity of diesel costs Rs 74.12 in the national capital. After the previous hike was announced on December 7, a litre of petrol and diesel cost Rs 83.71 and Rs 73.87 respectively in Delhi. This represented a rise of 30 and 25 paise per litre respectively from what these were priced at on December 6.

Wednesday’s hike also means that petrol prices in Delhi are close to the all-time high of Rs 84 per litre achieved in the capital city on October 4, 2018. In the event of a hike on Thursday, petrol is likely to reach a record high in the city. The all-time high price of diesel in Delhi, meanwhile, was Rs 81.94 on July 30, 2020.

In other metropolitan cities-Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai-a litre of petrol got costlier by 24, 25 and 26 paise respectively, on Wednesday. One litre petrol is at Rs 86.75 in Chennai, Rs 85.44 in Kolkata and Rs 90.60 in Mumbai. Diesel, meanwhile, is costlier by 25, 26 and 27 paise per litre in the three cities, coming at Rs 79.46, Rs 77.70 and Rs 80.78 per litre respectively.

Earlier, petrol price had been static since September while diesel remained unchanged since October. Their price started rising in November and again went to being unchanged from December 8 onwards.